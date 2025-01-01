科技领域可谓瞬息万变。每时每刻都有新的术语、技术和工具涌现。
别让新科技成为未知：Thoughtworks 解码器助您理清思路
只需搜索您感兴趣的术语，我们就会向您介绍这项技术的概念、能为您的企业做些什么以及有哪些潜在的风险。
D
- .NET
- Dark data center
- Data lake
- Data locality
- Data mesh
- Data privacy
- Data science
- Data warehouse
- Decentralized identity
- Decentralized security
- Deep learning
- Design maturity
- DevOps
- DevSecOps
- Digital carbon management
- Digital transformation
- Digital twin
- Disaster recovery
- Distributed cloud computing
- Docker
- deep fakes
有想要建议加入解码器的主题？
请留下您的联络方式，我们会尽快和您取得联系。