Enable javascript in your browser for better experience. Need to know to enable it? Go here.
关闭
合作伙伴 Back

Public sector

Spark the extraordinary potential of customer-centric growth.

 

Public service providers are under intense pressure to evolve, balancing growing demands for improved services with shrinking budgets.

 

Thoughtworks combines years of strategic transformation knowledge with lean product innovation to help our clients rethink their service models. Our experienced teams integrate policy, technology and service delivery, with a relentless focus on value creation and citizen welfare.

 

 

Public sector

Spark the extraordinary potential of customer-centric growth.

 

Public service providers are under intense pressure to evolve, balancing growing demands for improved services with shrinking budgets.

 

Thoughtworks combines years of strategic transformation knowledge with lean product innovation to help our clients rethink their service models. Our experienced teams integrate policy, technology and service delivery, with a relentless focus on value creation and citizen welfare.

 

 

Discover how Thoughtworks supported the Singapore Government to transform Singpass into a cutting edge identity platform that enhances user experience and drives private sector innovation.
Read about our partnership

NHS Patient Continuity

NHS Digital (now part of NHS England) wanted to digitize and improve speed and efficiency for suspended patient re-registrations. Keen to ensure a continuous electronic health record, removing the need for any manual printing and storage, NHS Digital chose Thoughtworks as the partner to bring this vision to life.

Learn more

Public sector success stories

Because we’re both focused on outcomes, we were able to collaborate easily with the NHS Digital team and come up with the best possible solution to their challenges.”
Andy Topham,
Product Strategist at Thoughtworks

Together with our public sector clients we're helping to transform citizen welfare

  • Govtech
  • Queensland Government
  • Department of Veteran Affairs
  • State of Oklahoma

Recommended insights

温馨提示：此内容或许无法匹配您所选的语言
View less

Our trusted partners

We take a customer-centric approach to everything we do, including our partnerships. We work with selected partners to deliver a variety of solutions to meet our customers’ needs and aspirations. Combining global reach with a local touch, we leverage our network of trusted partners to accelerate the scale, speed and outcomes we deliver for our public sector clients.
Find out more

让我们开启新的合作

联系我们