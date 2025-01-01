Enable javascript in your browser for better experience. Need to know to enable it? Go here.
Energy

Spark the extraordinary advantage of energy modernization.

 

The energy ecosystem is undergoing rapid change, forcing organizations to modernize engineering platforms, practices and data capabilities as a matter of urgency.

 

In this highly disrupted market, the move to renewable energy is causing unprecedented fluctuations in supply and demand. Organizations must find new ways to innovate and stay competitive. Thoughtworks can help.

Digital electrification transformation is upending the energy sector. Electrification is here, and it can be harnessed by every motive component in our economy. 

 

Bringing green cloud optimization to a green energy business

Holaluz leads the transformation of the Spanish energy sector. Together we deployed our Cloud Carbon Footprint tool to understand their cloud infrastructure’s carbon emissions and energy consumption.

Client stories

Working with Thoughtworks gives us the peace of mind, quality and speed we need to be able to continue to connect the world to green energy. The passion of the team that has worked on the Cloud Carbon Footprint helped us gain visibility into our own green impact and what actions we need to take, always from a collaborative and technically excellent level.
Oriol Tauleria
Head of Infrastructure, Holaluz

Our trusted partners

We take a customer-centric approach to everything we do, including our partnerships. We work with selected partners to deliver a variety of solutions to meet our customers’ needs and aspirations. Combining global reach with a local touch, we leverage our network of trusted partners to accelerate the scale, speed and outcomes we deliver for our clean tech, energy and utilities clients.
