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The business execs' guide to tech

Insights Back
The tech landscape changes pretty fast. There are always new terms, techniques and tools emerging. But don't let tech be an enigma: Thoughtworks Decoder is here to help.

 

Simply search for the term you're interested in, and we'll give you the lowdown on what it is, what it can do for your enterprise and what the potential drawbacks are.

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Thoughtworks acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the land where we work and live, and their continued connection to Country. We pay our respects to Elders past and present. Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples were the world's first scientists, technologists, engineers and mathematicians. We celebrate the stories, culture and traditions of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Elders of all communities who also work and live on this land. 

 

As a company, we invite Thoughtworkers to be actively engaged in advancing reconciliation and strengthen their solidarity with the First Peoples of Australia. Since 2019, we have been working with Reconciliation Australia to formalize our commitment and take meaningful action to advance reconciliation. We invite you to review our Reconciliation Action Plan.