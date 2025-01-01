Utilities
Spark the extraordinary benefits of modernized utilities.
The utilities sector powers our world—but with great power comes great responsibility. As demand grows and infrastructure ages, utilities companies must balance affordability, sustainability and modernization, all while navigating the convergence of OT (operational technology) and IT (information technology).
Thoughtworks brings decades of experience in digital transformation, data strategy, engineering and AI. We help utilities organizations modernize legacy systems, improve operational efficiency and build customer-centric, future-ready platforms that drive measurable impact.
How data can help the utilities sector turn uncertainty into opportunity.
Based on interviews with industry experts, this report by Thoughtworks, in collaboration with Amazon Web Services, unpacks the challenges utilities businesses are facing and provides a roadmap for success in a rapidly-changing world.
Our expertise
Build intelligent, customer-centric platforms that drive engagement across the utilities customer lifecycle—from EV adoption to demand response. These solutions enable seamless enrollment, personalized digital experiences and real-time interaction. Utilities benefit from increased program participation, reduced cost to serve and a future-ready foundation built for scalability, agility and AI-driven innovation.
Modernize and integrate operational technology (OT) and information technology (IT) systems to enhance reliability, resilience and real-time decision-making. Our proven approach reduces operational risk, strengthens cybersecurity and lowers structural costs—laying the foundation for a flexible, future-ready utility that can meet evolving regulatory, customer and grid demands.
Unlock the full value of distributed data by delivering scalable platforms and intelligent products that accelerate time to insight. Leveraging modern approaches like data mesh, we integrate systems such as Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI), Meter Data Management Systems (MDMS) and Customer Relationship Management (CRM) solutions to power everything from load forecasting to customer analytics and smart asset management.
Enhance grid visibility and control through custom solutions that support Distributed Energy Resource Management Systems (DERMS). Our deep domain expertise and advanced data science capabilities enable accurate forecasting and orchestration of distributed clean energy assets—solar, wind, battery and hydroelectric. The result: grid stability, regulatory alignment and reliable service in a decarbonizing landscape.
We have a trusted network of partners, curated by Thoughtworks to bring you best-of-breed technology that pairs perfectly with our proven strategies and methodologies.