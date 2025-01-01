Agentic AI：突破性技术的商业现实
视野
为科技的未来做好准备
科技不断发展，未来属于那些与时俱进的人。“视野”为数字决策者提供前瞻性的见解，包含大胆的预测和来自科技创新前沿的实际经验。
加入 10,000 多名正在阅读“视野”的变革者。
温馨提示：此内容或许无法匹配您所选的语言
-
查看本期
-
为影响力扩展：增长的技术蓝图查看本期
-
现代化的新纪元：加速价值实现之旅查看本期
-
全面网络安全：连接技术、员工和流程之间的点点滴滴查看本期
-
大规模智能服务：实现人工智能驱动的数据基础查看本期
-
提升财富管理体验查看本期
-
Accelerating product innovation with generative AIRead edition #29
-
Maximizing cloud: An operating model to drive value and efficiencyRead edition #28
-
Power squared: How human capabilities will supercharge AI’s business impactRead edition #27
-
Don’t settle for maintaining software – sustain and evolve itRead edition #26
-
Convergent commerce: The new face of consumer-centric retailRead edition #25
-
Change management: Why it matters, and how to make it stickRead edition #24
-
Embracing and scaling effective engineering practices in tough timesRead edition #23
-
Customer experience: Measuring the real returns on surprise and delightRead edition #22
-
Breaking through innovation fatigueRead edition #21
-
Digital payments: Navigating the complexity and understanding the customer impactRead edition #20
-
Digital sustainability: The new priority for business leadersRead edition #19
-
Standing out in the race for talentRead edition #18
-
Augmenting the future of business, creativity and innovationRead edition #17
-
Platform power: The key to redefining customer experienceRead edition #16
-
Data strategies to drive business value at scaleRead edition #15
-
Making enterprise modernization a realityRead edition #14
-
Facing the new security frontiersRead edition #13
-
IoT: Connecting to the business opportunityRead edition #12
-
Ethical technology: From purpose to practiceRead edition #11
-
Navigating cloud: The key to resilience, in crisis and beyondRead edition #10
-
Operating models: A design for digital successRead edition #9
-
Becoming a modern digital businessRead edition #8
-
Collaboration that accelerates value creationRead edition #7
-
Product thinking: Building experiences that deliver resultsRead edition #6
-
Redefining talent for the digital ageRead edition #5
-
Platform strategy: An engine for evolutionRead edition #4
-
The hard truths about transformationRead edition #3
-
The end of data gluttonyRead edition #2
-
The word that took tech by stormRead edition #1
"In a situation of rapid change, you've got to be ready to try a dozen different things, knowing that most of them won't work - but that's the only way you're going to discover the things that do.”
Martin Fowler, Chief Scientist, Thoughtworks
“You really need to be building your technology organization so it’s filled with people who are curious and have a growth mindset, to be able to adapt and respond as the landscape changes.”
Chris Murphy, Chief Client and Revenue Officer, Thoughtworks
在收件箱中获取《视野》
为数字领导者提供及时的商业和行业洞察。
《视野》订阅为您提供我们专家的最佳播客、文章、视频和活动，以扩展我们广受欢迎的《视野》出版物。