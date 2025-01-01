Welcome to Perspectives, our publication for digital leaders. Sometimes cutting through the noise is hard, but you're in the right place.
Agentic AI: The business realities of a breakthrough technologyEdition #35 | Released February 2025
In this edition of Perspectives, our experts show you how you can leverage agentic AI in your own organization. They share real-world agentic AI use cases, essential infrastructure strategies, and expose the key risks to navigate to stay ahead.
Scaling for impact: A technology blueprint for growthEdition #34 | Released December 2024
Now is the perfect time to position your organization to seize future opportunities. In this edition of Perspectives, our experts define a blueprint for a growth-supportive tech strategy that will deliver maximum value where it counts.
A new era of modernization: Accelerating the journey to valueEdition #33 | Released September 2024
Legacy modernization can feel like a daunting task that will take years to achieve. In this edition of Perspectives, our experts show you how to realize value from your modernization efforts faster, using the latest strategies and AI-powered tools.
Holistic cybersecurity: Connecting the dots between technology, people and processesEdition #32 | Released July 2024
Security concerns are keeping leaders up at night. In this Perspectives edition, our experts delve into the evolving landscape of cybersecurity, and discuss how leaders can devise a holistic security strategy to guard against threats in the age of AI.
Intelligent services at scale: Data foundations to deliver on AI’s promiseEdition #31 | Released April 2024
A strong data foundation is essential to harness AI's maximum potential. In this edition of Perspectives, Thoughtworks and BMW Group discuss how organizations can leverage data to enhance their ability to deliver AI-powered solutions.
