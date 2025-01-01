Enable javascript in your browser for better experience. Need to know to enable it? Go here.
Prepárate para el futuro de la tecnología

 

La tecnología está en constante evolución, y el futuro pertenece a quienes evolucionan con ella. Perspectives ofrece ideas innovadoras pensadas para quienes toman decisiones en el mundo digital, con predicciones audaces y aprendizajes reales desde la primera línea de la innovación tecnológica.

 

Únete a los más de 10,000 agentes de cambio que ya leen Perspectives.

 

Edición 36   |   Publicado en mayo de 2025

 

Ingeniería de software centrada en IA: el desarrollo, evolucionado

 

Los asistentes de codificación son solo una pequeña parte de la ingeniería centrada en IA. En esta edición de Perspectives, nuestros expertos te muestran cómo aprovechar la IA de principio a fin en el ciclo de vida del desarrollo de software para lograr el máximo impacto.

 

Lee el resumen ejecutivo >

Lee el reporte completo
Nota: Este contenido puede no estar disponible en su idioma de preferencia.
