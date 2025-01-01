Perspectives
Prepárate para el futuro de la tecnología
La tecnología está en constante evolución, y el futuro pertenece a quienes evolucionan con ella. Perspectives ofrece ideas innovadoras pensadas para quienes toman decisiones en el mundo digital, con predicciones audaces y aprendizajes reales desde la primera línea de la innovación tecnológica.
Únete a los más de 10,000 agentes de cambio que ya leen Perspectives.
Edición 36 | Publicado en mayo de 2025
Ingeniería de software centrada en IA: el desarrollo, evolucionado
Los asistentes de codificación son solo una pequeña parte de la ingeniería centrada en IA. En esta edición de Perspectives, nuestros expertos te muestran cómo aprovechar la IA de principio a fin en el ciclo de vida del desarrollo de software para lograr el máximo impacto.
-
"In a situation of rapid change, you've got to be ready to try a dozen different things, knowing that most of them won't work - but that's the only way you're going to discover the things that do.”
“You really need to be building your technology organization so it’s filled with people who are curious and have a growth mindset, to be able to adapt and respond as the landscape changes.”
