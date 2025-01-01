In the process of onboarding different use cases for BMW Group, platform teams faced the challenge of “accommodating users with a diverse set of skills and a range of applications, from research-oriented use cases to engineering-oriented ones,” says Biswas.



“We needed to make the platform more understandable for everyone, whether it’s someone who doesn't even know how to use GitHub or Python, or people who have been doing continuous integration and continuous delivery every day,” he adds. “This has been an iterative process, where we’ve increasingly made life easier – and we’re seeing the benefits of that right now."

This is why building a platform comes with a certain responsibility to educate and enable teams across the organization, a duty that at companies like BMW Group has far-reaching impact.

One crucial step Gruber’s team took was to introduce a dedicated resource with Thoughtworks to onboard teams on the platform right from the beginning. According to Gruber, this turned out to be a highly effective practice because for many teams, AI was completely new. Many of them had one main question: where to start.

Teams are supported from the very beginning when they come up with a use case idea, Gruber notes. They are provided with guidance throughout the process, including help to identify the skills they need, and requirements for the technical setup. In some cases, they collaborate with platform and Thoughtworks experts on proofs of concept.

The effects are maximized through division of labor, adds Nonnenmacher.

“We focus on enabling use cases by onboarding them quickly and providing a good user experience, but also identifying potential feature gaps, and finding solutions,” he says. The platform team, on the other hand, focuses more on the data and strategic development of the platform, such as creating new features, implementing them properly, and making them more stable.

Aside from easing the onboarding process, efforts were also made to address the short-term needs of users by scaling up the capacity, so multiple teams could be onboarded faster, Nonnenmacher notes. “To achieve that, we created sample templates for them to get started and also provided a software development kit that allows easier interaction with the platform.”

The team also fostered adoption by specifically targeting users whose work would be impacted.

“For those who were concerned with the prospect of changing their entire codebase, we took a lift-and-shift approach to migration, so they could start using their existing codebase on the platform with minimal disruption,” Biswas explains. “We then worked together with them on the use cases, to show them how they can follow similar approaches, but enable best practices. For example, continuous delivery and integration so that they can see their changes and pipelines directly on the UI provided by the platform. Once they had this experience, they became proponents of our platform.”

Generally, “users who don't have very strong opinions about what they want to use, or how they want to use it, have been very open and quick to adopt the platform,” Biswas says. “But with others, there was a need to provide more handholding in the onboarding process and multiple check-ins to see if they are facing any issues.”

Weekly sessions were also set up to answer questions ranging from the platform’s architecture or missing features to non-technical matters, Biswas says. These were further supplemented by online channels to solicit guidance, onboarding documentations, and videos.

Initiatives like these ensure that after a strong start, BMW Group can keep its eyes firmly on what comes next, in terms of both use cases and the platform’s evolution.

Thinking about how to extend the platform and closely watching market trends are top priorities. GenAI is also one of the strategic topics BMW Group is looking into currently, given its rising adoption.

Much like BMW Group, “organizations should have a vision in place when they begin thinking about something like this, because bringing it to fruition doesn’t happen overnight,” Biswas says. “It’s an iterative process and involves thinking through what they need as a company, what they want to provide to the users, integrating the platform into the existing ecosystem and their scalability model. Once that is in place, adopting a growth mindset will help organizations manage the process and constantly move to the next level.”