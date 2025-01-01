Perspectives
Prepare-se para o futuro da tecnologia
A tecnologia está em constante evolução — e o futuro pertence a quem evolui com ela. A Perspectives traz insights estratégicos feitos sob medida para líderes digitais, com previsões ousadas e aprendizados reais direto da linha de frente da inovação tecnológica.
Junte-se aos mais de 10.000 leitores que já acompanham a Perspectives.
Edição 36 | Publicado em maio de 2025
Engenharia de software com IA: A nova era do desenvolvimento
Assistentes de programação são apenas uma pequena parte da engenharia com foco em IA. Nesta edição da Perspectives, nossas especialistas mostram como aproveitar a IA de ponta a ponta no ciclo de vida do desenvolvimento de software para obter o máximo impacto.
"In a situation of rapid change, you've got to be ready to try a dozen different things, knowing that most of them won't work - but that's the only way you're going to discover the things that do.”
“You really need to be building your technology organization so it’s filled with people who are curious and have a growth mindset, to be able to adapt and respond as the landscape changes.”
