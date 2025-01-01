Perspectives
Prepare for the future of tech
Technology is continuously evolving, and the future belongs to those evolving with it. Perspectives delivers forward-thinking insights crafted for digital decision-makers, featuring bold predictions and real-world learnings from the frontlines of tech innovation.
Join the 10,000+ change-makers already reading Perspectives.
Edition #36 | May 2025
AI-first software engineering: Development, evolved
Coding assistants only play one small part in AI-first engineering. In this edition of Perspectives, our experts show you how to leverage AI from end-to-end in the software development life cycle for maximum impact.
-
Agentic AI: The business realities of a breakthrough technologyRead edition #35
-
Scaling for impact: A technology blueprint for growthRead edition #34
-
A new era of modernization: Accelerating the journey to valueRead edition #33
-
Holistic cybersecurity: Connecting the dots between technology, people and processesRead edition #32
-
Intelligent services at scale: Data foundations to deliver on AI’s promiseRead edition #31
-
Elevating the wealth management experienceRead edition #30
-
Accelerating product innovation with generative AIRead edition #29
-
Maximizing cloud: An operating model to drive value and efficiencyRead edition #28
-
Power squared: How human capabilities will supercharge AI’s business impactRead edition #27
-
Don’t settle for maintaining software – sustain and evolve itRead edition #26
-
Convergent commerce: The new face of consumer-centric retailRead edition #25
-
Change management: Why it matters, and how to make it stickRead edition #24
-
Embracing and scaling effective engineering practices in tough timesRead edition #23
-
Customer experience: Measuring the real returns on surprise and delightRead edition #22
-
Breaking through innovation fatigueRead edition #21
-
Digital payments: Navigating the complexity and understanding the customer impactRead edition #20
-
Digital sustainability: The new priority for business leadersRead edition #19
-
Standing out in the race for talentRead edition #18
-
Augmenting the future of business, creativity and innovationRead edition #17
-
Platform power: The key to redefining customer experienceRead edition #16
-
Data strategies to drive business value at scaleRead edition #15
-
Making enterprise modernization a realityRead edition #14
-
Facing the new security frontiersRead edition #13
-
IoT: Connecting to the business opportunityRead edition #12
-
Ethical technology: From purpose to practiceRead edition #11
-
Navigating cloud: The key to resilience, in crisis and beyondRead edition #10
-
Operating models: A design for digital successRead edition #9
-
Becoming a modern digital businessRead edition #8
-
Collaboration that accelerates value creationRead edition #7
-
Product thinking: Building experiences that deliver resultsRead edition #6
-
Redefining talent for the digital ageRead edition #5
-
Platform strategy: An engine for evolutionRead edition #4
-
The hard truths about transformationRead edition #3
-
The end of data gluttonyRead edition #2
-
The word that took tech by stormRead edition #1
"In a situation of rapid change, you've got to be ready to try a dozen different things, knowing that most of them won't work - but that's the only way you're going to discover the things that do.”
“You really need to be building your technology organization so it’s filled with people who are curious and have a growth mindset, to be able to adapt and respond as the landscape changes.”
Perspectives, per E-Mail direkt in Ihr Postfach
Regelmäßige Business-Insights für digitale Vordenker:innen.
Das Perspectives Abonnement bietet Ihnen neben unserer beliebten Perspectives Publikation die besten Podcasts, Artikel, Videos und Events unserer Expertinnen und Experten.