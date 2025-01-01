Enable javascript in your browser for better experience. Need to know to enable it? Go here.
Close
Subscribe
perspectives

Business meets tech minus the nonsense

Insights Back

 

Welcome to Perspectives, our publication for digital leaders. Sometimes cutting through the noise is hard, but you're in the right place.

 

Perspectives will provide a lens to inspire, question, and challenge you. Up for the task? Seize the day and subscribe.

Agentic AI: The business realities of a breakthrough technology

Edition #35 | Released February 2025

In this edition of Perspectives, our experts show you how you can leverage agentic AI in your own organization. They share real-world agentic AI use cases, essential infrastructure strategies, and expose the key risks to navigate to stay ahead.

View edition

Scaling for impact: A technology blueprint for growth

Edition #34 | Released December 2024

Now is the perfect time to position your organization to seize future opportunities. In this edition of Perspectives, our experts define a blueprint for a growth-supportive tech strategy that will deliver maximum value where it counts.

View edition

A new era of modernization: Accelerating the journey to value

Edition #33 | Released September 2024

Legacy modernization can feel like a daunting task that will take years to achieve. In this edition of Perspectives, our experts show you how to realize value from your modernization efforts faster, using the latest strategies and AI-powered tools.

View edition

Holistic cybersecurity: Connecting the dots between technology, people and processes

Edition #32 | Released July 2024

Security concerns are keeping leaders up at night. In this Perspectives edition, our experts delve into the evolving landscape of cybersecurity, and discuss how leaders can devise a holistic security strategy to guard against threats in the age of AI.

View edition

Intelligent services at scale: Data foundations to deliver on AI’s promise

Edition #31 | Released April 2024

A strong data foundation is essential to harness AI's maximum potential. In this edition of Perspectives, Thoughtworks and BMW Group discuss how organizations can leverage data to enhance their ability to deliver AI-powered solutions.

View edition
View less

Subscribe to Perspectives to stay ahead of the curve.

 

Get timely business insights, expert analysis, and industry updates delivered to your inbox when you need them—no noise, just value.

 

Marketo Form ID is invalid !!!