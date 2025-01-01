A better way to interview. We're not here to judge. We're here to connect.

At Thoughtworks, we don’t believe interviews should feel like tests. We see them as shared experiences, a way for us to learn about you and for you to get a sense of us. Our goal? A process that’s thoughtful, human and based on real outcomes not rigid rules or prestige on paper.

We invite you to show up as yourself, fully and honestly. There’s no need to fit a mold or perform. The best conversations happen when people feel free to be who they are. That’s why our process is designed to create a respectful, inclusive environment where you can speak openly, feel safe and be seen for your true self.