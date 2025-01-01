Our community of Data Experts think disruptively to provide pragmatic solutions for our clients' most complex challenges. We are curious minds who come together in collaborative and inclusive teams to push boundaries to make a positive impact in the world by harnessing the power of Data and Artificial Intelligence (AI).
At Thoughtworks, we harness the power of data and AI to solve our clients toughest business challenges in innovative ways. Whether it’s modernizing data strategies, exploring uses for generative AI, speeding the flow of information across data platforms or getting more from advanced analytics, we help clients worldwide master their data opportunities for real business impact.
Making an impact across data careers
Thoughtworks stands out for its collaborative and people-centric culture, where the emphasis on robust software engineering practices complements the focus on data engineering. The company excels in bridging the gap between data expertise and solid software engineering, making it a unique and fulfilling workplace.
Making an impact across data archetypes
Data engineers
are responsible for bringing our clients scalable and robust solutions related to the processes of creating pipelines, platforms, organization, governance and data quality. They have experience in cloud, on-premises technologies and migrations.
Data architects
are responsible for designing reference architectures, covering key aspects of data management, governance, domains, modeling, integration, security, compliance and more. They are responsible for the discovery, roadmap, feasibility study and recommendation of frameworks, practices and tools in the data world to better meet business objectives.
Data scientists
are responsible for identifying business opportunities and how to respond to them through the applied use of data and thus maximizing client results. They play a strategic role both from a technical and business point of view, proposing the use of advanced machine learning techniques along with algorithms and success metrics that will serve in the future to evaluate the results of production models.
ML engineers
are responsible for providing the technical components capable of enabling CD4ML principles such as experiment versioning tools, data repositories, automation mats and integration layers with production environments. They work closely with data scientists, evaluating aspects of scalability and performance for proposed data models.
Data analysts
are responsible for conducting complex analysis, proposing business indicators and generating analytic solutions to support clients in generating business value. They have experience in transforming data into insights through understanding the business and creating automated dashboards for demonstrating results and making decisions.
How we help our clients
Data strategy & governance
We help our clients to get greater value from data by creating a clear roadmap that ensures trustworthiness, security and compliance, while making it effortlessly accessible and user-friendly. This way they can take control of their data landscape and empower data consumers through clear governance policies and alignment with business objectives.
Data platform modernization & Data Mesh
We support our clients to put their data into action by enabling business teams to create and consume reliable self-service data products that scale easily and support diverse analytics.
With our help they apply world-class data architecture models such as Data Mesh to bring a product mindset, modern software engineering methods, and people-centric changes to accelerate data delivery.
AI & analytics
Our data experts consult our clients in elevating their potential for extraordinary results by automating routine work and augmenting your team’s unique capabilities with people-centric, ethical artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics.
Our people
Javier Molina Sánchez
Senior Data Consultant, Spain
"I consider myself a constant learner who is always trying to make things better. In the software world, this is something you can do every day due to the challenges you have to face, and that's why I decided to study Computer Engineering.
I joined Thoughtworks as a Senior Developer in 2019 because I wanted to take my career to the next level. In Thoughtworks, I've learnt about a bunch of practices, methodologies and techniques, among many other things, from great people.
However, I don't see myself as a developer that likes to code in a dark room, alone, without any human interaction. I love talking to people, interacting with humans, and understanding others' point of view. But most importantly, I love to understand the business in order to take the product we are working on to the next level.."
Danielle Leppert-Simenauer
Data Engineer, United States
"I joined Thoughtworks as a Software Developer after graduating with a Math and Physics degree. I knew very quickly that I wanted to use all of the skills I had gained, which made the pivot to data engineering very natural. I went through Thoughtworks' data residency program and worked on two data projects right away, which solidified my interest in data.
It was rewarding to participate on my first project not just because it was intellectually stimulating but also because it was tech for good. I'm happy to say I am a Data Engineer here!"
Tiankai Feng
Head of Data Strategy & Data Governance Services, Europe
"I am the the Data Strategy & Data Governance Lead at Thoughtworks Europe. Having worked in data analytics, data governance and data strategy for more than a decade, I have come to find a particular passion for the human dimension of data: collaboration, communication and creativity.
I like to make data more understandable, approachable and fun through music and memes."
Thoughtworkers are people who are passionate about technology. Rooted in a culture of learning and sharing, we believe that knowledge should be accessible to everyone. Therefore, we share our experience in projects around the world through Technology Radar, our opinionated guide to today's technology landscape.
