Learning and development

Your journey, your way
What would your career look like if you could truly carve your own path? Now imagine that the trail you blaze is lined with interactive tools, development programs and teammates supporting you along the way. At Thoughtworks, we balance autonomy with the strength of our cultivation culture.
What does this mean for your career growth? It means you can follow your curiosity while leveraging the power of feedback, collaboration and knowledge sharing. There are no lone heroes here: together, we help each other do (and be) our best and that extends to how our employees grow.
A multi-faceted learning experience
Learn through training
We offer both global and regional internal development programs in multiple areas including leadership, consulting and technical skills. We also offer over 10,000 self-paced educational courses, giving our people the flexibility to learn when it suits them.
Learn from others
We grow ourselves when we help others grow. This is the beauty of cultivation culture. In practice, this means mentoring, championing feedback among teams, proactively sharing knowledge with others and even making contributions to open source.
Learn by doing
Day-to-day challenges at work provide many organic opportunities for growth. Our people have the opportunity to work on targeted assignments that allow them to hone a new skill or stretch to achieve their career goals.
Featured content
The WiLD program was introduced in 2012 to positively counter the gender imbalance of women in leadership roles and ensure more women were being supported and developed in their careers. Today, it’s a resource for cis and trans women as well as gender diverse people to increase their impact, acknowledge their contributions and help them build a powerful network that will have an extraordinary impact on Thoughtworks, our clients and the world.
Meet the leaders who are driving change
Yewande Ige, Global Capability Strategist
Just because you start your journey with a specific skill set doesn't mean you won't be able to grow in new directions over time. Yewe Ige talks about her work on the capability model: an evolutionary tool designed to provide transparency into the many career paths at Thoughtworks, the skills needed and how different roles support our business goals.
Lilian De Munno, Global Head of Talent Development
Our culture of knowledge sharing provides the right foundation for Lilian De Munno to build out the right mix of autonomous learning and supportive programs and tools for everyone to develop themselves in their own way. The result? An organization where employees feel empowered to own their growth journey.
Recommended reading
-
BlogAccelerate employee growth by fostering a “Cultivation” cultureRead more
-
PodcastImage Resilience, curiosity and belonging: The drivers of successful changeListen now
-
BlogContinuous improvement in a safe environmentRead more
-
BlogI joined a community, not a companyRead more
-
BlogThe makings of an enduring organizational cultureRead more
-
BlogDriving change: evolving our culture through designRead more