Our community of Data Experts think disruptively to provide pragmatic solutions for our clients' most complex challenges. We are curious minds who come together in collaborative and inclusive teams to push boundaries to make a positive impact in the world by harnessing the power of Data and Artificial Intelligence (AI).
We are looking for change makers, opportunity creators, status-quo shakers. If that’s you, what are you waiting for?
At Thoughtworks, we harness the power of data and AI to solve our clients toughest business challenges in innovative ways. Whether it’s modernizing data strategies, exploring uses for generative AI, speeding the flow of information across data platforms or getting more from advanced analytics, we help clients worldwide master their data opportunities for real business impact.
Making an impact across data careers
is responsible for conducting complex analysis, proposing business indicators and generating analytic solutions to support clients in generating business value.
is responsible for bringing our clients scalable and robust solutions related to the processes of creating pipelines, platforms, organization, governance and data quality.
is responsible for designing reference architectures, covering key aspects of data management, governance, domains, modeling, integration, security, compliance and more.
is responsible for identifying business opportunities and how to respond to them through the applied use of data and thus maximizing client results.
is responsible for providing the technical components capable of enabling CD4ML principles such as experiment versioning tools, data repositories, automation mats and integration layers with production environments.
Thoughtworks stands out for its collaborative and people-centric culture, where the emphasis on robust software engineering practices complements the focus on data engineering. The company excels in bridging the gap between data expertise and solid software engineering, making it a unique and fulfilling workplace.
Our people
Learn. more about life at Thoughtworks as a data professional from Jepson Jiaping Du, Business Analyst, Jessie Wang, Data Scientist and Lindsay Lihua Liu, Project Manager. From choosing Thoughtworks to what it’s like to work here as a data professional to details of their project work and advice to those thinking of bringing their data skills to Thoughtworks – this is great insight into being a data professional at Thoughtworks.
Why did you choose Thoughtworks to grow your Data and AI career?
What is it like to work in Data and AI at Thoughtworks?
What kind of Data and AI projects are you working on at Thoughtworks?
What advice do you have for someone exploring Data and AI at Thoughtworks?
Jun Wei Ng
Lead data engineer, Singapore
I first learned about Thoughtworks through a friend. He joined the company as a Graduate Consultant and attended Thoughtworks University at Pune.
As I looked for more information about Thoughtworks, all the articles I came across put Thoughtworks at the forefront of industry best practices and a strong proponent of Agile. I decided to join Thoughtworks - to learn about practicing Agile the right way, and to brush up on industry best practices.
If you are a graduate or junior technologist, joining Thoughtworks will quickly ramp up your ability to a level equivalent to someone senior in the industry. Many of the people that I have worked with are skilled beyond their years of experience. If you are a senior already, it is not too late to learn, or unlearn, skills that would be highly valuable in your career.
Jessie Wang
Senior data scientist, Australia
If I had to pick one thing that stands out in my journey with Thoughtworks, it would be the incredible diversity of projects and the exposure to various industries and regions. So far, I've had the opportunity to work on over 10 different projects. These have ranged from data engineering tasks to developing complex computer vision models, analytics, root cause analysis, and even delving into areas that are advanced and close to my domain like linear optimization, operations research, and reinforcement learning models.
What makes this experience even more enriching is the variety of domains I've been able to explore — from the food industry and airlines to finance and manufacturing. And it's not just the sectors that are diverse; I've worked with clients across the globe, including Australia, Singapore, the EU and the U.S.
Pee Tankulrat
Senior data engineer, Thailand
Thoughtworks stands out among the few companies I know that fully embraces the "shift left" philosophy in everything we do. This means adopting tools and automation on the technical side to proactively mitigate potential future issues. On the culture side, we foster a strong feedback culture, where we're actively encouraged to give and receive feedback from colleagues, allowing us to learn and grow together.
Speaking of growth, Thoughtworks prioritizes its employees' career development and aspirations. If you're someone who's passionate about learning new skills, then there are likely few companies like Thoughtworks that will offer you the opportunity to experience a wide range of industries while staying at the forefront of technological advancements.
Thoughtworkers are people who are passionate about technology. Rooted in a culture of learning and sharing, we believe that knowledge should be accessible to everyone. Therefore, we share our experience in projects around the world through Technology Radar, our opinionated guide to today's technology landscape.
