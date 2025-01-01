Lead Data Scientist, Chile

My passion for technology goes beyond mere curiosity: it is the driving force behind my desire to see how it can change and improve lives. I have always been fascinated by the transformative potential of technology, and it is this passion that led me to join Thoughtworks, a company whose culture, quality of professionals, and significant impact on the technological world I have long admired.

In my journey in the field of data science, I have had a revelation, opening my eyes to the immense power that data have to transform businesses and the world. Data not only tell stories; they have the power to rewrite the future, generating a profound and lasting impact. At Thoughtworks, I have found not only a work culture that deeply resonates with my values but also a group of colleagues of immense caliber, whose guidance and support are invaluable in my mission to empower this vision.

Being part of Thoughtworks means that we position ourselves at the forefront of technological innovation; every project becomes an occasion to learn, evolve, and contribute to a cause greater than our own existence. Here, we not only visualize the future but actively build it. For me, this transcends the work environment: it constitutes a true vocation.