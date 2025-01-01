Senior data engineer, Pune

My journey with ThoughtWorks began about 4.5 years ago, and what drew me to the company was the interview experience and the people I met during the process. When I applied, I had 3.5 years of experience and was aiming for a Consultant Data Engineer position. However, during the interview rounds, the panel saw potential in me and decided to evaluate me for a Senior Consultant role instead. This belief in my capabilities and the opportunity to grow were pivotal in my decision to join ThoughtWorks. It's been a journey of constant learning and professional development ever since.

What I love most about my role is the freedom to dive into various data projects. This diversity in work keeps things interesting and helps me grow my skills. Another big plus is getting to work closely with our clients' leaders. It's fascinating to see how they view data and then work together to create and implement data strategies that fit their needs. Also, the support from the ThoughtWorks Data community is amazing. There’s always someone ready to help, no matter their position, which means I’m always learning something new.