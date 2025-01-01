Our community of Data Experts think disruptively to provide pragmatic solutions for our clients' most complex challenges. We are curious minds who come together in collaborative and inclusive teams to push boundaries to make a positive impact in the world by harnessing the power of Data and Artificial Intelligence (AI).
Making an impact across data careers
is responsible for conducting complex analysis, proposing business indicators and generating analytic solutions to support clients in generating business value.
is responsible for bringing our clients scalable and robust solutions related to the processes of creating pipelines, platforms, organization, governance and data quality.
is responsible for designing reference architectures, covering key aspects of data management, governance, domains, modeling, integration, security, compliance and more.
is responsible for identifying business opportunities and how to respond to them through the applied use of data and thus maximizing client results.
is responsible for providing the technical components capable of enabling CD4ML principles such as experiment versioning tools, data repositories, automation mats and integration layers with production environments.
Get to know us
Meet some of our people in data as they spill the beans on what they enjoy most about working at Thoughtworks as well as share insights into the work they are doing in the data space.
People you might work with
Divya Dua
Senior data engineer, Gurgaon
Before joining ThoughtWorks, I spent 2.5 years as a software developer, eager to explore the Data domain. ThoughtWorks provided the perfect opportunity at the right time. My inaugural project at ThoughtWorks was with a health insurance company, where I joined the Data Products team, marking my entry into significant Big Data projects. The camaraderie among team members was exceptional, leading to lasting friendships. As a consultant, I absorbed invaluable knowledge from my peers, shaping my career trajectory and deepening my expertise in the Data domain.
The very first project I was assigned was transformative, contributing significantly to my professional growth. Acknowledging my dedication and efficiency, I was nominated for the Senior Consultant role by the project manager and subsequently promoted. Following this milestone, I engaged in two more pivotal data projects, assuming key responsibilities that aided clients in streamlining their data platforms for production
S Narasimha Chakravarthy
Senior data engineer, Pune
My journey with ThoughtWorks began about 4.5 years ago, and what drew me to the company was the interview experience and the people I met during the process. When I applied, I had 3.5 years of experience and was aiming for a Consultant Data Engineer position. However, during the interview rounds, the panel saw potential in me and decided to evaluate me for a Senior Consultant role instead. This belief in my capabilities and the opportunity to grow were pivotal in my decision to join ThoughtWorks. It's been a journey of constant learning and professional development ever since.
What I love most about my role is the freedom to dive into various data projects. This diversity in work keeps things interesting and helps me grow my skills. Another big plus is getting to work closely with our clients' leaders. It's fascinating to see how they view data and then work together to create and implement data strategies that fit their needs. Also, the support from the ThoughtWorks Data community is amazing. There’s always someone ready to help, no matter their position, which means I’m always learning something new.
Biplob Biswas
Lead data engineer, Germany
What I find most rewarding in my role as a data engineer is the continuous stream of challenges it presents. I derive great satisfaction from the process of identifying requirements, comprehending the problem at hand and then crafting effective solutions. While data engineering may not be perceived as the most glamorous job, its significance cannot be overstated. It serves as the foundation for any data-driven organization, enabling the creation of impactful BI reports and even powering cutting-edge technologies like Generative AI and LLMs. By ensuring the availability of high-quality data, I contribute to unlocking the full potential of data-driven initiatives.
