Lead data engineer, Singapore

I first learned about Thoughtworks through a friend. He joined the company as a Graduate Consultant and attended Thoughtworks University at Pune.

As I looked for more information about Thoughtworks, all the articles I came across put Thoughtworks at the forefront of industry best practices and a strong proponent of Agile. I decided to join Thoughtworks - to learn about practicing Agile the right way, and to brush up on industry best practices.

If you are a graduate or junior technologist, joining Thoughtworks will quickly ramp up your ability to a level equivalent to someone senior in the industry. Many of the people that I have worked with are skilled beyond their years of experience. If you are a senior already, it is not too late to learn, or unlearn, skills that would be highly valuable in your career.