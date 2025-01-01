Data careers

Our community of Data Experts think disruptively to provide pragmatic solutions for our clients' most complex challenges. We are curious minds who come together in collaborative and inclusive teams to push boundaries to make a positive impact in the world by harnessing the power of data and artificial intelligence (AI). 

 

We are looking for change makers, opportunity creators, status-quo shakers. If that’s you, what are you waiting for?

DATA AND AI
Data and AI at Thoughtworks

At Thoughtworks, we harness the power of data and AI to solve our clients toughest business challenges in innovative ways. Whether it’s modernizing data strategies, exploring uses for generative AI, speeding the flow of information across data platforms or getting more from advanced analytics, we help clients worldwide master their data opportunities for real business impact.

Check more
Thoughtworks stands out for its collaborative and people-centric culture, where the emphasis on robust software engineering practices complements the focus on data engineering. The company excels in bridging the gap between data expertise and solid software engineering, making it a unique and fulfilling workplace.
Javier Matías-Cabrera
Data Engineer, United States
DATA AND AI
Data and AI at Thoughtworks

At Thoughtworks, we harness the power of data and AI to solve our clients toughest business challenges in innovative ways. Whether it’s modernizing data strategies, exploring uses for generative AI, speeding the flow of information across data platforms or getting more from advanced analytics, we help clients worldwide master their data opportunities for real business impact.

Learn more

Making an impact across data careers

Data Analysts

are responsible for conducting complex analysis, proposing business indicators and generating analytic solutions to support clients in generating business value.

Data Engineers

are responsible for bringing our clients scalable and robust solutions related to the processes of creating pipelines, platforms, organization, governance and data quality.

Data Architects

are responsible for designing reference architectures, covering key aspects of data management, governance, domains, modeling, integration, security, compliance and more.

Data Scientists

are responsible for identifying business opportunities and how to respond to them through the applied use of data and thus maximizing client results.

Machine Learning Engineers

are responsible for providing the technical components capable of enabling CD4ML principles such as experiment versioning tools, data repositories, automation mats and integration layers with production environments.

Take the next step in your data career journey

Explore all open roles

Our people

 

Learn. more about life at Thoughtworks as a data professional from Jessie Wang, Senior Data Scientist and Lindsay Liu, Project Manager. From choosing Thoughtworks to what it’s like to work here as a data professional to details of their project work and advice to those thinking of bringing their data skills to Thoughtworks – this is great insight into being a data professional at Thoughtworks.

tr_featured-card-tech-radar-vol-29
Publication
Technology Radar - Volume 29

Thoughtworkers are people who are passionate about technology. Rooted in a culture of learning and sharing, we believe that knowledge should be accessible to everyone. Therefore, we share our experience in projects around the world through Technology Radar, our opinionated guide to today's technology landscape.

Download the latest volume

Recommended content

AI-assisted coding: Experiences and perspectives

Mike Mason and Birgitta Böckeler

 

In recent months, there's been a lot of talk in the industry around issues like whether AI might boost developer productivity and if it can be used for pair programming, but in this episode of the Technology Podcast we try to get beneath the hype to explore the reality of generative AI and software development — how is it actually being used today? What works? And what doesn't?

One beginner’s guide to XR world building

Stephanie Wang

 

Ever wonder how XR worlds are built? Come see how one beginner with no formal XR background created her own AR app and VR world. In less than 15 minutes you'll learn some tips and tricks and see what’s behind the scenes in XR world building.

Keep updated about Thoughtworks

Subscribe to our newsletter

What kind of Data and AI projects are you working on at Thoughtworks?

What advice do you have for someone exploring Data and AI at Thoughtworks?

Why did you choose Thoughtworks to grow your Data and AI career?

What is it like to work in Data and AI at Thoughtworks?

Recommended content

View less