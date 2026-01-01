We are doing it again for the AI era.
Thoughtworks defined how modern software is built. AI/works™ is the new standard for building and running industrial-grade systems in the AI era.
Thoughtworks defined how modern software is built. AI/works™ is the new standard for building and running industrial-grade systems in the AI era.
You get our technologists at the wheel, and AI/works™ powers them to deliver higher quality systems, faster than you can say algorithmic bias. No consultant crowds. And finance can open the bill without switching on emergency lighting.
Upgrading legacy systems without access to the source code can be a nightmare. We explore an approach that uses AI/works™ to create functional blueprints from observable evidence, and turns modernization from risk into confident, evidence-driven strategy.
The breakthrough is the economics. The old approach made you pay millions to build, run, then pay again to rebuild. AI/works™ ends that routine.
Continually updates your systems as business needs, regulations, security threats and models evolve.
Regenerate what is needed without the token blowout.
Your systems finally stop aging.
Your new products fast track into deployment.
AI/works™ interoperates with leading cloud, data and compute APIs, including AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft Azure, Databricks and Snowflake. With Thoughtworks depth in the platforms that matter, it stands on an engineering foundation rather than enthusiasm.
We developed the 3-3-3 methodology to pair with AI/works™ and the new software development lifecycle it drives. Legacy or new, it takes you from idea to MVP in 3 months, delivering industrial-grade systems that grow up instead of grow old.
to product concept: align stakeholders on scope, objectives and outcomes.
to prototype: create prototype confirming desirability, viability and feasibility.
to MVP in production: ship MVP leveraging AI/works™ and begin continuous evolution.
AI/works™ is now available to explore. Request a discovery call or sign up for updates as the platform evolves.
Select inquiry type below *
We review each request to ensure a meaningful conversation, then follow up to arrange a discovery call.