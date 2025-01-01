Our community of Data Experts think disruptively to provide pragmatic solutions for our clients' most complex challenges. We are curious minds who come together in collaborative and inclusive teams to push boundaries to make a positive impact in the world by harnessing the power of Data and Artificial Intelligence (AI).
We are looking for change makers, opportunity creators, status-quo shakers. If that’s you, what are you waiting for?
Making an impact across data archetypes
Data engineers
are responsible for bringing our clients scalable and robust solutions related to the processes of creating pipelines, platforms, organization, governance and data quality. They have experience in cloud, on-premises technologies and migrations.
Data architects
are responsible for designing reference architectures, covering key aspects of data management, governance, domains, modeling, integration, security, compliance and more. They are responsible for the discovery, roadmap, feasibility study and recommendation of frameworks, practices and tools in the data world to better meet business objectives.
Data scientists
are responsible for identifying business opportunities and how to respond to them through the applied use of data and thus maximizing client results. They play a strategic role both from a technical and business point of view, proposing the use of advanced machine learning techniques along with algorithms and success metrics that will serve in the future to evaluate the results of production models.
ML engineers
are responsible for providing the technical components capable of enabling CD4ML principles such as experiment versioning tools, data repositories, automation mats and integration layers with production environments. They work closely with data scientists, evaluating aspects of scalability and performance for proposed data models.
Data analysts
are responsible for conducting complex analysis, proposing business indicators and generating analytic solutions to support clients in generating business value. They have experience in transforming data into insights through understanding the business and creating automated dashboards for demonstrating results and making decisions.
Life at Thoughtworks as a data professional
Learn more about life at Thoughtworks as a data professional from Clara Brünn, Data Scientist, Ina Iovitoiu, Data Scientist, Inna Zykova, Data Engineer and Javier Molina Sanchez, Lead Data Engineer. From choosing Thoughtworks to what it’s like to work here as a data professional to details of their project work and advice to those thinking of bringing their data skills to Thoughtworks – this is great insight into being a data professional at Thoughtworks.
What kind of Data and AI projects are you working on at Thoughtworks?
What advice do you have for someone exploring Data and AI at Thoughtworks?
Why did you choose Thoughtworks to grow your Data and AI career?
What is it like to work in Data and AI at Thoughtworks?
People you might work with
Javier Molina Sánchez
Senior data consultant, Spain
I consider myself a constant learner who is always trying to make things better. In the software world, this is something you can do every day due to the challenges you have to face, and that's why I decided to study Computer Engineering.
I joined Thoughtworks as a Senior Developer in 2019 because I wanted to take my career to the next level. In Thoughtworks, I've learnt about a bunch of practices, methodologies and techniques, among many other things, from great people.
However, I don't see myself as a developer that likes to code in a dark room, alone, without any human interaction. I love talking to people, interacting with humans, and understanding others' point of view. But most importantly, I love to understand the business in order to take the product we are working on to the next level.
Kelsey Bayer
Lead data engineer, Munich
Kelsey is a Lead Engineer at Thoughtworks with a background in laboratory acoustic phonetics (linguistics) and currently works as a Software Developer, Cloud Infrastructure Specialist, and Data Engineer. She is passionate about helping clients develop products that solve real and validated business problems, building out those solutions in a pragmatic and modern way, and coaching teams on high-performance behaviours.
Talk to Kelsey about sustainable practices (both tech and non-tech) in the era of climate change or how data can contribute to this globally urgent issue.
Tiankai Feng
Head of Data Strategy & Data Governance Services, Europe
I am the the Data Strategy & Data Governance Lead at Thoughtworks Europe. Having worked in data analytics, data governance and data strategy for more than a decade, I have come to find a particular passion for the human dimension of data: collaboration, communication and creativity.
I like to make data more understandable, approachable and fun through music and memes.
Data should challenge our assumptions and instincts from time to time. And if it doesn't there is something wrong.
Building Data Mesh on Databricks and Azure for a large manufacturing company
Rieke Heinze and Dominika Makuch
It is hard to find detailed technical recommendations for implementing Data Mesh. Thoughtworks is currently supporting a large European manufacturing company on their Data Mesh journey using a concrete technology stack: Databricks on Azure. In this talk you will learn about concrete examples of libraries and services we used to implement Data Mesh principles. We will also share lessons and obstacles we faced, as well as things we found missing.
Unlocking value from Data and AI at scale
Danilo Sato and Kiran Prakash
In this webinar, Thoughtworks' experts discuss the benefits of using the Data Mesh approach and the disadvantages of a centralized data management system, drawing on real life data projects.