Our community of Data Experts think disruptively to provide pragmatic solutions for our clients' most complex challenges. We are curious minds who come together in collaborative and inclusive teams to push boundaries to make a positive impact in the world by harnessing the power of Data and Artificial Intelligence (AI).
We are looking for change makers, opportunity creators, status-quo shakers. If that’s you, what are you waiting for?
At Thoughtworks, we harness the power of data and AI to solve our clients toughest business challenges in innovative ways. Whether it’s modernizing data strategies, exploring uses for generative AI, speeding the flow of information across data platforms or getting more from advanced analytics, we help clients worldwide master their data opportunities for real business impact.
Making an impact across data careers
is responsible for conducting complex analysis, proposing business indicators and generating analytic solutions to support clients in generating business value.
is responsible for bringing our clients scalable and robust solutions related to the processes of creating pipelines, platforms, organization, governance and data quality.
is responsible for designing reference architectures, covering key aspects of data management, governance, domains, modeling, integration, security, compliance and more.
is responsible for identifying business opportunities and how to respond to them through the applied use of data and thus maximizing client results.
is responsible for providing the technical components capable of enabling CD4ML principles such as experiment versioning tools, data repositories, automation mats and integration layers with production environments.
Thoughtworks stands out for its collaborative and people-centric culture, where the emphasis on robust software engineering practices complements the focus on data engineering. The company excels in bridging the gap between data expertise and solid software engineering, making it a unique and fulfilling workplace.
Working with data and technology is very rewarding. I especially love collaborating with my team to solve different problems and overcome challenges. When building solutions for large volumes of data and supporting customer needs, we apply software engineering practices to processes and products, valuing quality and innovation.
Our people
Daidson Alves
Senior Data Engineer, Brazil
"I got to know Thoughtworks during my college days, when the company already was seen as a gigantic technical and organizational reference. When going through the selection process to work in the data area, I was warmly and enthusiastically welcomed by the people who conducted it, being open and supportive as I embarked on the beginning of my journey with the company. Today, I work alongside amazing, welcoming individuals who not only exchange ideas about new trends in Data & AI but also discuss social transformation, cultivation, responsibility in technology, and career experiences. I feel joy in being able to contribute and learn a lot every day."
Pietra Freitas
Lead Data Scientist, Brazil
"I was still in college when I joined Thoughtworks in 2018 as a Junior Consultant Developer. Thoughtworks was a dream for me. Thoughtworks University (our internal graduate program) opened doors to show me the potential of doing things I didn't know I was capable of. After this amazing period, I also had the opportunity to go to Thoughtworks Data University in India, meet incredible people from all over the world and gain precious knowledge about data engineering.
I changed my role to Data Engineer and started to work with an international client improving a data flow that consumed millions of events a day. However, I knew my passion was data science. I wanted to work with data since I took AI classes in 2016. In 2022, I started an MBA in Data Science at University of São Paulo, sponsored by Thoughtworks. And in 2023 I earned my MBA degree and had opportunities to officially work as a Data Scientist."
Francisco Nascimento
Lead Data Scientist, LATAM
"Throughout my academic life, I always had the desire to pursue a career that would stimulate my curiosity and present intellectual challenges. Today, as a Data Scientist within the company, I realize that it is possible to achieve these goals through the use of data to build intelligent solutions that solve our clients' business problems. It's gratifying to make an impact through the thoughtful and intelligent application of data, and doing so supported by a culture that fosters personal development and a community that cultivates technical excellence makes everything even more stimulating."
What is it like to work in Data and AI at Thoughtworks?
Carol Assis e Sérgio Santos
What advice do you have for someone exploring Data and AI at Thoughtworks?
Carol Assis e Sérgio Santos
Thoughtworkers are people who are passionate about technology. Rooted in a culture of learning and sharing, we believe that knowledge should be accessible to everyone. Therefore, we share our experience in projects around the world through Technology Radar, our opinionated guide to today's technology landscape.
