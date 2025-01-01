Our community of Data Experts think disruptively to provide pragmatic solutions for our clients' most complex challenges. We are curious minds who come together in collaborative and inclusive teams to push boundaries to make a positive impact in the world by harnessing the power of Data and Artificial Intelligence (AI).
We are looking for change makers, opportunity creators, status-quo shakers. If that’s you, what are you waiting for?
At Thoughtworks, we harness the power of data and AI to solve our clients toughest business challenges in innovative ways. Whether it’s modernizing data strategies, exploring uses for generative AI, speeding the flow of information across data platforms or getting more from advanced analytics, we help clients worldwide master their data opportunities for real business impact.
Making an impact across data careers
is responsible for conducting complex analysis, proposing business indicators and generating analytic solutions to support clients in generating business value.
is responsible for bringing our clients scalable and robust solutions related to the processes of creating pipelines, platforms, organization, governance and data quality.
is responsible for designing reference architectures, covering key aspects of data management, governance, domains, modeling, integration, security, compliance and more.
is responsible for identifying business opportunities and how to respond to them through the applied use of data and thus maximizing client results.
is responsible for providing the technical components capable of enabling CD4ML principles such as experiment versioning tools, data repositories, automation mats and integration layers with production environments.
Thoughtworks stands out for its collaborative and people-centric culture, where the emphasis on robust software engineering practices complements the focus on data engineering. The company excels in bridging the gap between data expertise and solid software engineering, making it a unique and fulfilling workplace.
At Thoughtworks, we harness the power of data and AI to solve our clients toughest business challenges in innovative ways. Whether it’s modernizing data strategies, exploring uses for generative AI, speeding the flow of information across data platforms or getting more from advanced analytics, we help clients worldwide master their data opportunities for real business impact.
Making an impact across data careers
is responsible for conducting complex analysis, proposing business indicators and generating analytic solutions to support clients in generating business value.
is responsible for bringing our clients scalable and robust solutions related to the processes of creating pipelines, platforms, organization, governance and data quality.
is responsible for designing reference architectures, covering key aspects of data management, governance, domains, modeling, integration, security, compliance and more.
is responsible for identifying business opportunities and how to respond to them through the applied use of data and thus maximizing client results.
is responsible for providing the technical components capable of enabling CD4ML principles such as experiment versioning tools, data repositories, automation mats and integration layers with production environments.
Our people
Learn more about life at Thoughtworks as a data professional from Nimisha Asthagirl, Principal Data Consultant and Eric Nagler, Principal Data Engineer. From choosing Thoughtworks to what it’s like to work here as a data professional to details of their project work and advice to those thinking of bringing their data skills to Thoughtworks – this is great insight into being a data professional at Thoughtworks.
Why did you choose Thoughtworks to grow your Data and AI career?
What is it like to work in Data and AI at Thoughtworks?
What kind of Data and AI projects are you working on at Thoughtworks?
What advice do you have for someone exploring Data and AI at Thoughtworks?
Danielle Leppert-Simenauer
Data Engineer
"I joined Thoughtworks as a Software Developer after graduating with a Math and Physics degree. I knew very quickly that I wanted to use all of the skills I had gained, which made the pivot to data engineering very natural. I went through Thoughtworks' data residency program and worked on two data projects right away, which solidified my interest in data.
It was rewarding to participate on my first project not just because it was intellectually stimulating but also because it was tech for good. I'm happy to say I am a Data Engineer here!"
Javier Matías-Cabrera
Data Engineer
"Thoughtworks stands out for its collaborative and people-centric culture, where the emphasis on robust software engineering practices complements the focus on data engineering. The company excels in bridging the gap between data expertise and solid software engineering, making it a unique and fulfilling workplace.
Despite being a Data Engineer passionate about the work, the decision to stay at Thoughtworks is attributed to the collaborative and supportive environment."
Sonica Kalmangi
Data Engineer
"I’ve been at Thoughtworks for almost 2 years. I can assure you that a combination of great people and great opportunities is what makes Thoughtworks a great experience so far. Everyone respects each other and they're very helpful. They try to provide opportunities for you to experience those opportunities from your career path, while also maintaining the deadlines for the clients.
Here, you're not restricted to a technology or a particular service. You can explore different types of technologies, have flexibility to try and work with all of this, and you have great people to work with. A combination of getting work done in the correct direction and the great people."
Thoughtworkers are people who are passionate about technology. Rooted in a culture of learning and sharing, we believe that knowledge should be accessible to everyone. Therefore, we share our experience in projects around the world through Technology Radar, our opinionated guide to today's technology landscape.
Thoughtworkers are people who are passionate about technology. Rooted in a culture of learning and sharing, we believe that knowledge should be accessible to everyone. Therefore, we share our experience in projects around the world through Technology Radar, our opinionated guide to today's technology landscape.
Recommended content
AI-assisted coding: Experiences and perspectives
Mike Mason and Birgitta Böckeler
In recent months, there's been a lot of talk in the industry around issues like whether AI might boost developer productivity and if it can be used for pair programming, but in this episode of the Technology Podcast we try to get beneath the hype to explore the reality of generative AI and software development — how is it actually being used today? What works? And what doesn't?
One beginner’s guide to XR world building
Stephanie Wang
Ever wonder how XR worlds are built? Come see how one beginner with no formal XR background created her own AR app and VR world. In less than 15 minutes you'll learn some tips and tricks and see what’s behind the scenes in XR world building.