Looking Glass 2025 Bringing tech-led changes into focus

Welcome to the Looking Glass 2025. Unlike many tech trend reports, Thoughtworks’ Looking Glass is not intended to shine a light on the latest buzzwords. Instead, we take a long term look at the technology horizons and explore what that means for businesses. What are the things you need to know about now, and what’s likely to be important in the longer term. The Looking Glass enables you to understand and interpret emerging technologies so you can make sound, strategic choices for your organization.

The relentless speed of technological advancement makes it harder to predict what’s coming and where your investments will pay off the most. Breakthroughs in areas such as agentic AI promise to upend how we think about technology. But how quickly should you prepare to adapt? Here’s where Thoughtworks’ Looking Glass comes in.

In this edition, we explore more than 90 trends through five distinct perspectives that define the evolving tech landscape in business. Some of these trends are already transforming operations, while others remain just over the horizon, sparking interest and debate but still unfolding. For business leaders, keeping a broad, strategic perspective on these developments — both current and future — is essential. Looking Glass offers exactly that: a framework to gain a comprehensive understanding of key trends.

The five lenses provide clarity and focus, helping ensure your organization remains adaptable, resilient, and ready to harness or respond to the inevitable shifts in technology that shape our modern world.

Rachel Laycock, Chief Technology Officer, Thoughtworks