Rachel Laycock, Thoughtworks

Looking Glass 2025

Bringing tech-led changes into focus

Welcome to the Looking Glass 2025. Unlike many tech trend reports, Thoughtworks’ Looking Glass is not intended to shine a light on the latest buzzwords. Instead, we take a long term look at the technology horizons and explore what that means for businesses. What are the things you need to know about now, and what’s likely to be important in the longer term. The Looking Glass enables you to understand and interpret emerging technologies so you can make sound, strategic choices for your organization.

 

The relentless speed of technological advancement makes it harder to predict what’s coming and where your investments will pay off the most. Breakthroughs in areas such as agentic AI promise to upend how we think about technology. But how quickly should you prepare to adapt? Here’s where Thoughtworks’ Looking Glass comes in.

 

In this edition, we explore more than 90 trends through five distinct perspectives that define the evolving tech landscape in business. Some of these trends are already transforming operations, while others remain just over the horizon, sparking interest and debate but still unfolding. For business leaders, keeping a broad, strategic perspective on these developments — both current and future —    is essential. Looking Glass offers exactly that: a framework to gain a comprehensive understanding of key trends. 

 

The five lenses provide clarity and focus, helping ensure your organization remains adaptable, resilient, and ready to harness or respond to the inevitable shifts in technology that shape our modern world.

 

Rachel Laycock, Chief Technology Officer, Thoughtworks

 

Lenses: key industry themes to help you explore technology’s impact

 

In each lens, we present opportunities for implementing technology in your business and signals to gauge how fast something is approaching. We categorize each of the 90+ trends in two dimensions: the prevalence across enterprises — seeing nowbeginning to see or on the horizon — and our recommended strategic response — adoptanalyze or anticipate

 

You'll find each of Looking Glass 2025's five lenses below. Start exploring to begin formulating your response to the trends that will shape your industry's and your organization's future.

Explore the 2025 lenses

Operationalizing AI for business impact
Read now
Strengthening the data value chain
Read now
Reimagining responsible tech for the era of generative AI
Read now
Enabling richer experiences through multimodal interactions
Read now
Unlocking greater value from physical-digital convergence
Read now
Glossary

Every Looking Glass 2025 trend defined

Read now

Contributors

 

Operationalizing AI: Teng Lei, Srinivasan Raguraman

 

Strengthening the data value chain: Nimisha Asthagiri, Alessandro Confetti, Tiankai Feng, Kiran Prakash, Danilo Sato, Darren Young

 

Reimagining responsible tech: Julien Deswaef, Kate Linton, Nouman Memon, Lilly Ryan

 

Enabling richer experiences through multimodal interactions: Chloe Blanchard, Alexey Boas, Caius Eugene, Joe Murray, Amina Saigol, Thomas Squeo

 

Unlocking greater value from physical-digital convergence: Eklavya Bhatt, Mackenzie Dysart, Michael Fait, Joe Murray, Robin van den Oever

Read previous editions of Looking Glass

Explore archive