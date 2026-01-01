Looking Glass 2025Bringing tech-led changes into focus
Welcome to the Looking Glass 2025. Unlike many tech trend reports, Thoughtworks’ Looking Glass is not intended to shine a light on the latest buzzwords. Instead, we take a long term look at the technology horizons and explore what that means for businesses. What are the things you need to know about now, and what’s likely to be important in the longer term. The Looking Glass enables you to understand and interpret emerging technologies so you can make sound, strategic choices for your organization.
The relentless speed of technological advancement makes it harder to predict what’s coming and where your investments will pay off the most. Breakthroughs in areas such as agentic AI promise to upend how we think about technology. But how quickly should you prepare to adapt? Here’s where Thoughtworks’ Looking Glass comes in.
In this edition, we explore more than 90 trends through five distinct perspectives that define the evolving tech landscape in business. Some of these trends are already transforming operations, while others remain just over the horizon, sparking interest and debate but still unfolding. For business leaders, keeping a broad, strategic perspective on these developments — both current and future — is essential. Looking Glass offers exactly that: a framework to gain a comprehensive understanding of key trends.
The five lenses provide clarity and focus, helping ensure your organization remains adaptable, resilient, and ready to harness or respond to the inevitable shifts in technology that shape our modern world.
Rachel Laycock, Chief Technology Officer, Thoughtworks
Lenses: key industry themes to help you explore technology’s impact
In each lens, we present opportunities for implementing technology in your business and signals to gauge how fast something is approaching. We categorize each of the 90+ trends in two dimensions: the prevalence across enterprises — seeing now, beginning to see or on the horizon — and our recommended strategic response — adopt, analyze or anticipate.
You'll find each of Looking Glass 2025's five lenses below. Start exploring to begin formulating your response to the trends that will shape your industry's and your organization's future.
Contributors
Operationalizing AI: Teng Lei, Srinivasan Raguraman
Strengthening the data value chain: Nimisha Asthagiri, Alessandro Confetti, Tiankai Feng, Kiran Prakash, Danilo Sato, Darren Young
Reimagining responsible tech: Julien Deswaef, Kate Linton, Nouman Memon, Lilly Ryan
Enabling richer experiences through multimodal interactions: Chloe Blanchard, Alexey Boas, Caius Eugene, Joe Murray, Amina Saigol, Thomas Squeo
Unlocking greater value from physical-digital convergence: Eklavya Bhatt, Mackenzie Dysart, Michael Fait, Joe Murray, Robin van den Oever