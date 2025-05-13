5 PM CEST | 11 AM ET | 10 AM CT | 9 AM MT | 8 AM PT

In an era of shifting customer expectations, securing loyalty is more complex than ever.

Join Thoughtworks and the Retail Technology Innovation Hub magazine for a one-hour interactive, conversational-style webinar. We’ll explore how brands can enhance customer loyalty through personalization, purpose-driven strategies, and AI, featuring insights from industry experts and real case studies.

Key Topics:

Personalization: Where’s the line between personalized and intrusive experiences? Discuss strategies for maintaining transparency while delivering tailored experiences.



Loyalty 3.0 – Beyond Points: How can brands design emotionally engaging loyalty programs? Explore how Gen Z values exclusivity and purpose over simple rewards.



AI in Loyalty – Smart Engagement: How can AI enhance engagement without feeling overwhelming? Examine the role of AI in personalizing experiences while balancing human oversight.

Join our experts: