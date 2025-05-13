Enable javascript in your browser for better experience. Need to know to enable it? Go here.
Webinar, May 13

Winning the loyalty game: Gen AI, personalization and what really works

5 PM CEST | 11 AM ET | 10 AM CT | 9 AM MT | 8 AM PT
About the webinar

May 13, 2025

5 PM CEST | 11 AM ET | 10 AM CT | 9 AM MT | 8 AM PT

 

In an era of shifting customer expectations, securing loyalty is more complex than ever. 

Join Thoughtworks and the Retail Technology Innovation Hub magazine for a one-hour interactive, conversational-style webinar. We’ll explore how brands can enhance customer loyalty through personalization, purpose-driven strategies, and AI, featuring insights from industry experts and real case studies.

 

Key Topics: 

 

  1. Personalization: Where’s the line between personalized and intrusive experiences? Discuss strategies for maintaining transparency while delivering tailored experiences.

  2. Loyalty 3.0 – Beyond Points: How can brands design emotionally engaging loyalty programs? Explore how Gen Z values exclusivity and purpose over simple rewards.

  3. AI in Loyalty – Smart Engagement: How can AI enhance engagement without feeling overwhelming? Examine the role of AI in personalizing experiences while balancing human oversight.

 

Join our experts:

 

  • Chris FordTech Director for Retail, Consumer Goods, Travel and Transport, Thoughtworks

  • Suraj Nagaraj, Head of Product - Loyalty and Support, Tesco

  • Tanvi Taparia, Product Office - PMO Digital Commerce B2B, B2C and D2C, Henkel

  • Mike Cadden, CTO, Marie Curie UK
 
