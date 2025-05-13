About the webinar
May 13, 2025
5 PM CEST | 11 AM ET | 10 AM CT | 9 AM MT | 8 AM PT
In an era of shifting customer expectations, securing loyalty is more complex than ever.
Join Thoughtworks and the Retail Technology Innovation Hub magazine for a one-hour interactive, conversational-style webinar. We’ll explore how brands can enhance customer loyalty through personalization, purpose-driven strategies, and AI, featuring insights from industry experts and real case studies.
Key Topics:
- Personalization: Where’s the line between personalized and intrusive experiences? Discuss strategies for maintaining transparency while delivering tailored experiences.
- Loyalty 3.0 – Beyond Points: How can brands design emotionally engaging loyalty programs? Explore how Gen Z values exclusivity and purpose over simple rewards.
- AI in Loyalty – Smart Engagement: How can AI enhance engagement without feeling overwhelming? Examine the role of AI in personalizing experiences while balancing human oversight.
Join our experts:
- Chris Ford, Tech Director for Retail, Consumer Goods, Travel and Transport, Thoughtworks
- Suraj Nagaraj, Head of Product - Loyalty and Support, Tesco
- Tanvi Taparia, Product Office - PMO Digital Commerce B2B, B2C and D2C, Henkel
- Mike Cadden, CTO, Marie Curie UK
Stay ahead of the curve
Gain expert insights
Learn from industry leaders about the future of customer loyalty.
Discover new strategies
Explore how personalization, purpose-driven loyalty, and AI are reshaping customer engagement.
Walk away with actionable takeaways
Practical insights you can apply immediately and can inspire your strategy.
