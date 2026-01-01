Chris Ford Technology Director Retail, Consumer, Travel & Transportation Thoughtworks

Chris is a Technology Director at Thoughtworks, responsible for Aviation, Retail, Consumer, Travel, and Transportation across Europe. He is a veteran with more than a decade as a Thoughtworks consultant and leverages our global expertise to deliver impactful solutions for his clients.

He is a recognized expert in data, architecture, and agile software development, sharing his insights through public speaking and writing. He provides contextualized advice to help organizations navigate the complexities of business and technology. He has a proven track record of improving software delivery effectiveness for companies in Australia, the UK, the US, India, Uganda, Spain, and Germany.

Whether you're looking to boost efficiency, enhance customer experience, or drive innovation, Chris can help you leverage technology to achieve your strategic goals.