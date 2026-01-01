TechTalks by Thoughtworks Romania is a forum where we share industry thinking about emerging technical trends, and -- as always -- inspire debate and conversation.
Meet other technologists and discuss recent developments in the tech world, projects that both inspire and challenge, and how to stay on top of the ever-shifting tech landscape.
We invite you to join our upcoming events and meet pioneers of software technologies like Rebecca Parsons, Neal Ford, Kief Morris, Martin Fowler and many more.
Past events
Evolutionary Architecture - principles & techniques - Rebecca Parsons
In this talk Rebecca presents some principles of evolutionary architecture that allow systems to respond to change without needing to predict the future. We then briefly describe approaches that realize these principles and discuss how these approaches support adaptability of systems in an evolutionary way.
Architecture: the hard parts - Neal Ford
Architecture has lots of difficult problems, which this talk highlights by investigating what makes architecture so hard. At the core of many architectural problems: getting good granularity, which we illustrate via event-driven architectures, teams, components, architectural quantum, and a host of other examples.
In order to routinely change, extend, and improve infrastructure, the team needs to have confidence that changes will work correctly, and that the impact of failures is low and easily corrected. This creates a virtuous cycle of continuously improving the quality of the systems.
Find out from Keif Morris how teams can gain confidence to make frequent, rapid changes to continuously improve their infrastructure by applying appropriate design patterns and implementation practices.