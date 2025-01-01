About TechTalks

TechTalks by Thoughtworks Romania is a forum where we share industry thinking about emerging technical trends and, as always, inspire debate and conversation. Meet other technologists and discuss recent developments in the tech world, projects that both inspire and challenge, and how to stay on top of the ever-shifting tech landscape.

We invite you to join us and exchange with pioneers of software technologies like Rebecca Parsons, Neal Ford, Kief Morris, Zhamak Dehgani, Martin Fowler and many more.