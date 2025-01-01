Enable javascript in your browser for better experience. Need to know to enable it? Go here.
AI and machine learning have enormous potential to deliver transformative business value. But without the right AI strategy, that potential will remain untapped. 

 

Our unparalleled AI strategy, design, and engineering expertise helps you harness the latent power of your data and turn your AI opportunities into operational realities. We help you understand where AI can have the biggest impact, and identify your operational, technical, cultural, and governance requirements. And we work with you to create a tailored strategy for delivering rapid, effective, and responsible AI integrations that generate tangible business value.

Bringing connected AI to life at the BMW Group

 

Discover how the BMW Group applied an innovative machine learning and AI strategy to create a cost-efficient and future-ready AI platform to make the experience of owning and driving its vehicles even more intuitive.

Deploy generative AI up to 40% faster

 

Accelerate cycle time for AI initiatives to get from concept to value quickly and maximize the business impact of generative AI use cases.

 

Reduce operational costs by 20–30%

 

Use AI-powered automation to realize efficiency gains of up to 25% and significantly reduce costs in key business processes.

 

Boost Net Promoter Score by 10–15%

 

Improve customer satisfaction, reduce churn by 20%, and increase customer lifetime value by 10% with AI-driven customer experience enhancements.

 

Our services

 

We help you move from idea to evolution in three phases:

Explore

We help you assess your AI readiness, gain a greater understanding of your opportunities, and identify a range of use cases that could transform your business.

Focus

We work with you to prioritize, prototype, and validate AI use cases to help you plan for change and accelerate the delivery of meaningful business value.

Define

Our experts help you determine the best path to execute your strategy, create a clear roadmap and action plan, and design the conceptual architecture and new operating model.

Our partnerships

We effortlessly integrate a diverse range of ecosystem partners and platforms, enhancing adaptability and accelerating outcomes.
Client success stories

Recommended insights

