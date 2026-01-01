Enterprise AI

Modernizing core systems while scaling AI can be a significant challenge, often resulting in stalled pilots, rising complexity and poor ROI.
We help change that. With AI/works™, our Agentic Development Platform, we connect modern architecture with production-ready AI to build AI factories that power intelligent products, copilots and agents. Together, they form enterprise foundations where data, services and models can be reused, helping your teams move past experimentation and deliver lasting AI impact.
|60%
|faster build times allowed Médecins Sans Frontières’ Antibiogo AI app to scale across 100+ global labs.
|90%
|reduction in manual data search with a multi-agent system for a leading life sciences company.
|95%
|target precision achieved with upgraded manufacturing prediction model in under five weeks.
