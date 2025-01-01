The benefits of being a Thoughtworker
At Thoughtworks, you will work in a dynamic environment as part of a vibrant community of diverse and passionate technologists who make extraordinary impact.
We offer thoughtful well-rounded benefits to support your personal and professional development goals, as well as your health and wellbeing needs. Benefits packages are periodically reviewed to provide the best work experience.
Be a lifelong learner
Sabbatical
Supporting inclusion, equity and diversity
Putting purpose-led into action
Lead a healthy lifestyle
We care for the health of our Thoughtworkers and offer a number of programs and benefits to support this.
Annual leave
Take advantage of 23 days of annual leave per year plus additional days granted depending on tenure. Unpaid leave and leaves of absence are also provided in the event you need longer time off.
Sabbatical
Upon completing ten years at Thoughtworks, an employee is entitled to 12 weeks of paid leave. For every additional five years with the company, they are entitled to six weeks of paid leave.
Meal vouchers
Each Thoughtworks Romania employee benefits of meal vouchers for days worked during the month.
Private medical subscription
Private medical subscription for Thoughtworker and special pricing for family members - options available.
International Remote Work
You can work up to 30 calendar days within a 12-month period in a country in which you hold citizenship or RTW (Right to Work) that is different from your country of employment
Personal development budget
The annual personal development budget will be used for trainings, conferences and professional development or other learning and educational purposes.
The employee will benefit from two extra days of absence for learning and development purposes, in addition to the standard leave days.
Wellbeing and mental health support via ifeel
ifeel, our mental health counseling provider, supports you in taking care of your emotional wellbeing and mental health.
Relocation package
Thoughtworks Romania offers full support to attract top talents from around the world. Therefore, we have designed a Relocation Package to support the transition for new joiners to our offices in Romania.
Long Term Investment Plan (LTI)
All Thoughtworkers at Lead grades or above are eligible to participate in our Long-Term Incentive (LTI) program through the granting of Stock Appreciation Rights (SARs). The grant is subject to internal approval and will be executed according to the annual grant schedule.
Perks
Vacation
budget
Each Thoughtworker benefits from a vacation budget that you can use together with your family or friends.
Bookster
subscription
We encourage continuous learning and well-being, allowing you to borrow, read, and return books conveniently
Referral
bonus
We encourage and recognise referrals with a bonus payment for each referral that is hired.
Professional
massage
We provide weekly professional in-office massage sessions to support your well-being.
Ad-hoc and formal office celebrations
Employees meet up at their local office for lunch, networking and collaboration.