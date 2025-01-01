Enable javascript in your browser for better experience. Need to know to enable it? Go here.
Looking after our people

Romania Careers

 

The benefits of being a Thoughtworker

 

At Thoughtworks, you will work in a dynamic environment as part of a vibrant community of diverse and passionate technologists who make extraordinary impact.

 

We offer thoughtful well-rounded benefits to support your personal and professional development goals, as well as your health and wellbeing needs. Benefits packages are periodically reviewed to provide the best work experience.

Profile image of a group of Thoughtworkers listening to a presentation. Woman closest to the camera in focus.
Be a lifelong learner

We're big on supporting growth. If you’re new to tech, your journey will begin with Thoughtworks University (TWU): an immersive five-week program designed by and for Thoughtworkers to ensure a smooth transition into consulting and our way of working. And all new joiners benefit from our First Year Experience which provides resources, mentorship and networking from day one to 365. In addition, we offer all employees unlimited access to online learning via Udemy and an annual personal development budget for training programs, conferences, books and more to keep you up to date with the latest tech trends and industry knowledge.
Learn more about our cultivation culture
two blue beach chairs on a beach overlooking the ocean
Sabbatical

Upon completing ten years at Thoughtworks, an employee is entitled to 12 weeks of paid leave. For every additional five years with the company, they are entitled to six weeks of paid leave.
Large group of happy Thoughtworkers laughing and celebrating
Supporting inclusion, equity and diversity

Diversity and inclusion have the power to create transformative social change. As we continue to grow and evolve, the pursuit of this remains at the heart of our purpose, culture and work. Our commitment to positive social change is one of the reasons why people join Thoughtworks and it often becomes one of the main reasons why they stay with us.
Explore how we bring our values to life

Putting purpose-led into action

Our commitment to positive social change is one of the reasons why people join Thoughtworks and it often becomes one of the main reasons why they stay with us. Through our social change projects and thought leadership like our Responsible Tech Playbook we aim to inspire our people and all technologists to create better tech for all. Our annual Social Impact Report also provides a deeper view of our work in this space.
Discover how we integrate social change into technology

Lead a healthy lifestyle

We care for the health of our Thoughtworkers and offer a number of programs and benefits to support this.

Annual leave

Take advantage of 23 days of annual leave per year plus additional days granted depending on tenure. Unpaid leave and leaves of absence are also provided in the event you need longer time off. 

Sabbatical

Meal vouchers

Each Thoughtworks Romania employee benefits of meal vouchers for days worked during the month.

Private medical subscription

Private medical subscription for Thoughtworker and special pricing for family members - options available. 

International Remote Work

You can work up to 30 calendar days within a 12-month period in a country in which you hold citizenship or RTW (Right to Work) that is different from your country of employment

 

Personal development budget

The annual personal development budget will be used for trainings, conferences and professional development or other learning and educational purposes.

The employee will benefit from two extra days of absence for learning and development purposes, in addition to the standard leave days.

Wellbeing and mental health support via ifeel

ifeel, our mental health counseling provider, supports you in taking care of your emotional wellbeing and mental health.

Relocation package

Thoughtworks Romania offers full support to attract top talents from around the world. Therefore, we have designed a Relocation Package to support the transition for new joiners to our offices in Romania.

 

Long Term Investment Plan (LTI)

All Thoughtworkers at Lead grades or above are eligible to participate in our Long-Term Incentive (LTI) program through the granting of Stock Appreciation Rights (SARs). The grant is subject to internal approval and will be executed according to the annual grant schedule.

Perks

Vacation
budget

 

Each Thoughtworker benefits from a vacation budget that you can use together with your family or friends.

 

 

Bookster
subscription
 

We encourage continuous learning and well-being, allowing you to borrow, read, and return books conveniently

 

Referral
bonus

 

We encourage and recognise referrals with a bonus payment for each referral that is hired.

 

Professional
massage

 

We provide weekly professional in-office massage sessions to support your well-being.

 

Ad-hoc and formal office celebrations
 

Employees meet up at their local office for lunch, networking and collaboration.

 

