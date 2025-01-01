Individuals

Personal journey

We provide a platform for Thoughtworkers to become more socially conscious, empathetic global citizens and technologists.

Thoughtworks and industry

Diversity, equity & inclusion

We reject discrimination and inequality, and promote diversity in all its forms. We actively strive to make Thoughtworks and our industry more reflective and inclusive of the society we serve.

Organizations

Tech for social change

Technology tools can be a lever for social change. We engage with social justice organizations where we believe Thoughtworks can provide deep value, through strategy, design and technology.

Movements

Solidarity over charity

Our social impact strategies are informed by our partners. Whether they are social movements or communities, we strive to align our priorities with organizational coalitions to maximise our impact.

Society

Responsible technology

Technology is rapidly changing society. We drive conversations about privacy, equity, and inclusion. We proactively work to identify, understand, and address inequities in emerging technology.