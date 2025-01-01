Enable javascript in your browser for better experience. Need to know to enable it? Go here.
关闭
Culture insights

文化洞见

在此部分，您可以了解职业发展秘诀以及我们对社会正义与多元包容的理解
洞见 Back

精选

温馨提示：此内容或许无法匹配您所选的语言
Stand against racial injustice and police violence
News and stories
反对种族歧视和警察暴力

作为Thoughtworker，我们谴责所有种族主义、各种形式的歧视、白人至上和警察暴力。 我们再次勇敢发声并贡献自己的力量，加入，支持和扩大运动，以建立一个每个人都可以自由呼吸的世界。

了解更多

话题

咨询师生涯
了解更多
包容
了解更多
LGBTQIA+ in tech
了解更多
领导力文化
了解更多
开源
了解更多
远程工作
了解更多
社会变革
了解更多
技术女性
了解更多

Thoughtworker stories

Rohit: hosting art classes in India

A lifelong artist, Rohit decided to share his love of design and creativity with Thoughtworkers in India by hosting virtual art classes during lockdown.

Thoughtworks together app

Joining a new company mid-lockdown is a tricky experience, so when Jéssica and Arthur joined Thoughtworks, they built an app to help all Thoughtworkers feel more connected.

Antonio: 3D printing PPE for healthcare workers

A self-taught printer, Antonio went from 3D printing board game pieces to creating PPE for essential workers in Madrid. This is Antonio’s story of giving back during lockdown.

Meet Mushtaq

Sometimes a professional detour is what leads to our most fulfilling work. Learn more about Mushtaq Ahmed's inspiring transition from doctor to 'Mr. Scala.’ 

Meet María

A simple question helped ignite María Fernanda Escudero's desire to become a technologist. Discover how she's now inspiring others.

每月通过邮件获取工作机会，活动和技术内容。

立即注册