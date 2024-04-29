Software development could be standing on the cusp of a seismic shift driven by artificial intelligence.
AI-enabled coding tools are already transforming how code is written — according to a report by CRN, one of the leading AI tools has reached 1.3 million paying subscribers globally. But with less than a third of a developer's time spent on coding, this is just the tip of the iceberg.
As new possibilities emerge, so do complex questions: just how will AI transform software development? And what will all this mean for the role of developers and the kind of software they create? In this exclusive article by WIRED and Thoughtworks, uncover the impact of AI in software development today and the significant changes yet to come.
As we venture further into this brave new world, leaders must mitigate emerging risks. Explore what’s critical to watch out for.
Will AI spur the democratization of software creation? If that’s the end game, what does the path forward look like? Get answers to big questions.
AI represents a significant leap forward for software engineering. The rapid adoption and constant advancement of AI tools for developers shows the transformative impact this is already having, and will continue to have, on our industry.
Generative AI is already transforming how software is built - but this is just a glimpse of what’s possible. From “app-less smartphones” to AI-powered “intelligent assistants”, this briefing with WIRED and experts from Thoughtworks will shed light on the future of software.
