Software development could be standing on the cusp of a seismic shift driven by artificial intelligence.

AI-enabled coding tools are already transforming how code is written — according to a report by CRN, one of the leading AI tools has reached 1.3 million paying subscribers globally. But with less than a third of a developer's time spent on coding, this is just the tip of the iceberg.



As new possibilities emerge, so do complex questions: just how will AI transform software development? And what will all this mean for the role of developers and the kind of software they create? In this exclusive article by WIRED and Thoughtworks, uncover the impact of AI in software development today and the significant changes yet to come.