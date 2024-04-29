Enable javascript in your browser for better experience. Need to know to enable it? Go here.
The rise of the codebots:

How AI is changing software development

Investigated by WIRED with expert insights from Thoughtworks
Software development could be standing on the cusp of a seismic shift driven by artificial intelligence.

 

AI-enabled coding tools are already transforming how code is written — according to a report by CRN, one of the leading AI tools has reached 1.3 million paying subscribers globally. But with less than a third of a developer's time spent on coding, this is just the tip of the iceberg.

 

As new possibilities emerge, so do complex questions: just how will AI transform software development? And what will all this mean for the role of developers and the kind of software they create? In this exclusive article by WIRED and Thoughtworks, uncover the impact of AI in software development today and the significant changes yet to come.

Explore the future of AI in software development

Here and now

AI is already radically changing how code is written. But with less than a third of a developer's time spent on coding, we’ve only scratched the surface.

Pitfalls and limitations

As we venture further into this brave new world, leaders must mitigate emerging risks. Explore what’s critical to watch out for.

Future possibilities

Will AI spur the democratization of software creation? If that’s the end game, what does the path forward look like? Get answers to big questions.

AI represents a significant leap forward for software engineering. The rapid adoption and constant advancement of AI tools for developers shows the transformative impact this is already having, and will continue to have, on our industry.
Mike Mason
Chief AI Officer, Thoughtworks

Expert insights from Thoughtworks

Mike Mason

Chief AI Officer, Thoughtworks

Birgitta Böckeler

AI-Enabled Software Engineering Lead, Thoughtworks

Rebecca Parsons

Chief Technology Officer Emerita, Thoughtworks

View on demand

Event
Virtual briefing with WIRED: Will AI kill the app?

Generative AI is already transforming how software is built - but this is just a glimpse of what’s possible. From “app-less smartphones” to AI-powered “intelligent assistants”, this briefing with WIRED and experts from Thoughtworks will shed light on the future of software.

Watch now on demand

