Managed Services at Thoughtworks: Together, let's be extraordinary
At Thoughtworks, we call our managed services service line Digital Application Management and Operations, or as we like to say, DAMO™. We go beyond just traditional support. Instead of just resolving tickets, we focus on continuously improving services for our clients, ensuring long-term impact rather than short-term fixes. This approach demands deep expertise, adaptability, and a broader perspective on how technology drives business success.
Our difference lies in global collaboration and knowledge exchange, fostering a culture where challenges are shared and innovation thrives. While many companies prioritize immediate resolutions, often leading to fragmented systems over time, we take a more strategic approach — enhancing platforms and applications with a long-term vision, preventing technical debt, and ensuring sustainable progress.
At Thoughtworks, we call our managed services service line Digital Application Management and Operations, or as we like to say, DAMO™. We go beyond just traditional support. Instead of just resolving tickets, we focus on continuously improving services for our clients, ensuring long-term impact rather than short-term fixes. This approach demands deep expertise, adaptability, and a broader perspective on how technology drives business success.
Our difference lies in global collaboration and knowledge exchange, fostering a culture where challenges are shared and innovation thrives. While many companies prioritize immediate resolutions, often leading to fragmented systems over time, we take a more strategic approach — enhancing platforms and applications with a long-term vision, preventing technical debt, and ensuring sustainable progress.
You won't just have the opportunity to grow at Thoughtworks, you'll have every opportunity to thrive here.
Hear from our Asia-Pacific DAMO Leader on why you should bring your managed services skills to Thoughtworks.
How you can be extraordinary with us
You’ll do more than keep systems running. You’ll explore DevOps practices, automate processes, and develop technical expertise in a dynamic, learning-driven environment.
You’ll go beyond traditional support by automating cloud operations, tackling complex incidents, and collaborating with teams to drive continuous improvement.
You’ll lead with impact by managing critical services and shaping processes that enhance collaboration, efficiency, and innovation in managed services.
You’ll work at the intersection of innovation and reliability, focusing on refactoring and implementing new functionalities to enhance production systems.
This is your chance to be part of a dynamic area that bridges cutting-edge technology with seamless operational excellence, driving real impact for clients globally. At Thoughtworks, you'll collaborate on projects that redefine how businesses operate, ensuring resilience, scalability, and transformation. Are you ready to be extraordinary with us?
How we will get to know you
How to prepare for your interview process
To help you showcase your full potential in our recruitment process, Wenting He, SEAANZ Recruiting Lead at Thoughtworks, and Wenbo Fan, Solution Architect, shared insights on what we look for in candidates, how to stand out in the selection process, and what it means to be part of our managed services community.
How we support your journey
Dynamic work environment
DAMO projects are flexible and centered on service delivery. You’ll have the opportunity to contribute meaningfully, with your impact evaluated by outcomes, not just hours worked.
Growth and development
We’re committed to your continuous learning. From certifications and exclusive development benefits to language classes, we support your personal and professional growth in a global environment.
Performance reviews
Your journey is shaped by regular feedback, with performance reviews focused on your technical growth, collaboration, and problem-solving skills. This feedback culture ensures you’re always refining and advancing your career.
It’s a journey we’re on together
To give you more insight into what makes a managed services career at Thoughtworks so unique, Yue Ma, Regional Lead of DAMO managed services, and Matt Kerrison, Head of Cloud Operations & Engineering, share their perspectives of a journey where your impact goes far beyond handling tickets.
Meet our Thoughtworkers
Jimmy Nguyen
System Support Engineer, Vietnam
"Working at Thoughtworks in DAMO has been a dynamic journey of learning and applying new technologies while collaborating with talented colleagues. Managed services have sharpened my problem-solving and decision-making skills, deepened my technical expertise, and fostered strategic thinking. The culture of openness here, coupled with clear communication and effective task management, drives continuous growth and alignment with client needs."
Temirlan Remington
Cloud Operations Team Lead, Australia
"At Thoughtworks, I’ve enjoyed collaborating with diverse teams and clients, making every project dynamic and rewarding. Managed services have expanded my technical expertise across AWS and other technologies, while also strengthening my interpersonal and leadership skills. The culture here fosters continuous learning, making innovation and growth an integral part of every experience."
Wei Wei
Service Delivery Manager, Singapore
"Being part of Thoughtworks has allowed me to transform IT operations with smart automation, improving efficiency and reliability. Through managed services, I’ve broadened my expertise in system optimization, effective collaboration, and strategic project delivery. The drive for innovation and continuous improvement makes every milestone fulfilling and impactful."