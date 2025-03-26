Your impact can go far beyond simply handling tickets each day. That was the first thing that stood out to me while exploring the journey of managed services at Thoughtworks. While we know working in application support often revolves around tickets, our teams here gain a broader perspective of the application, propose improvements and actively work on them — demonstrating value and driving continuous evolution.

Intriguing, right? That’s why I sat down with Yue Ma, Regional Lead of DAMO™ Managed Services, and Matt Kerrison, Head of Cloud Operations & Engineering — both deeply involved in this space — to uncover what makes a Managed Services career at Thoughtworks so special.