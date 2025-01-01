The benefits of being a Thoughtworker
At Thoughtworks Vietnam, you will work in a dynamic environment as part of a vibrant community of diverse and passionate technologists who make extraordinary impact.
We offer thoughtful, well-rounded benefits to support your personal and professional development goals and your health and well being. Benefits packages are periodically reviewed to provide the best work experience, ensuring everyone is supported on their journey with us.
Be a lifelong learner
Supporting inclusivity and diversity
Putting purpose-led into action
Lead a healthy lifestyle
We care for the health of our Thoughtworkers and offer a number of programs and benefits to support this.
Health insurance
Our health insurance program provides employees and their immediate family with health insurance coverage, which is inclusive of maternity coverage, annual health check-up, dental and vaccination.
Mental health
Mental health is important too, so to help you get through difficult times, we offer a free confidential Employee Assistance Program. Both our insurance and Employee Assistance programs cover Thoughtworkers’ spouses and children, too.
Maternity and paternity leave
We offer six months of maternity leave and two weeks of paternity leave.
Sabbatical leave
Upon completing 10 years at Thoughtworks, an employee is entitled to 12 weeks of paid leave. For every additional five years with the company, they are entitled to six weeks of paid leave.
Long-Term Incentive Program (LTI)
All Thoughtworkers at Lead grades or above are eligible to participate in our Long-Term Incentive (LTI) program through the granting of Stock Appreciation Rights (SARs). The grant is subject to internal approval and will be executed according to the annual grant schedule.
Perks
Monthly communications allowance
This benefit will cover both your broadband internet access for the home and your mobile phone and/or tablet data plan based on actual costs.
Laptop and work-from-home setup allowance
We provide an allowance to cover both laptop accessories as well as equipment for your work-from-home setup.
Training leave
To support your continued growth, we offer two days of training leave to attend a conference or training program.
Personal Development Budget (PDB)
Each employee will be provided with a Personal Development Budget (PDB) that you can spend on training programs, conferences, courses and purchasing books.
Referral bonus
We encourage and recognize referrals with a bonus payment for each referral who is hired.