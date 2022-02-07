Product thinking for infrastructure development

If you apply either of those metaphors to an IaP mindset, the infrastructure has pipelines that are used to deploy the software, making core tasks simple, such as automated security checks, testing. A feature team uses this infrastructure to deploy the software securely to its destination. By using the ‘rails’ or ‘road’ the team is provided with a safe deployment pipeline to specific environments.

In our metaphors the infrastructure is the enabler, whether it’s a car driver using a paved road or a train using the rails, they don’t have to worry about construction or maintenance they just use it to complete their journey. Similarly, in software development the infrastructure team becomes an enabler that allows the feature team to deliver their software.

This is the same as a customer who is using an app the feature team builds, the infrastructure team needs to provide infrastructure to the feature team (their customers) which they don't need to think about either.

Using some of these metaphors can help with onboarding the team with the IaP mindset.

The three key lessons I learned by having a product mindset at this point are:

It’s critical to listen, gather good requirements and feedback continuously. The team can help with the requirement of gathering processes using various techniques and asking the right questions in order to clarify the consuming teams requirements

Infrastructure needs to be coded so that it can be built, tested, maintained and deployed continuously

Thinking of IaP from a provider point of view can help keep customer requirements in mind and ensure you are building the right thing

All this is only possible with an IaP mindset and approach.

Recommendation two: Understanding the consumers and the providers of IaP

I read articles, books and reference sources, including the book Infrastructure as Code by Kief Morris, to understand the theory. I took my understanding and applied the knowledge I had gained to real-life situations.

Two years ago I experienced infrastructure being built by a Platform Engineering (PE) team for a feature team. As a QA in the feature team (a consumer in this context) I was the bridge between the teams to ensure the infrastructure product was good quality. A key practice was providing a fast feedback loop between the two teams to ensure the infrastructure team was satisfying the feature team’s needs. We also used product design techniques including; user research, personas and user journeys to bring the work to life.

Three key lessons I learned as part of a team consuming infrastructure were:

Be the bridge and encourage collaboration so the PE team is building the right thing and building the thing right by understanding the requirements

If the PE team understands the right things to validate and why it’s important they will build a good quality product. Fast feedback is critical to allow the feature team to help the PE team deliver rapidly

The feature team is empowered to utilise the infrastructure without worrying about maintenance of the infrastructure

Recommendation three: Getting started with IaP adoption

The best place to start is by clearly establishing the vision and goals of how the team will provide IaP. A real life example of such a vision that we used in one of our project is:

A platform with a set of capabilities that will enable an autonomous team to be responsible for what they have built in a secure, realistic, scalable, auditable, measurable, testable and repeatable way while being adoptable for Cloud Native Transformation.

An example of some goals related to the above vision would be:

Standardising the platform for: security, cost efficiency, scalability and performance.

Creating a scalable underpinning for all Apps

Establishing a predictable cost model for the platform

Enabling and empowering the application teams (being customer focused)

Define four key metrics and basic implementation

The next thing is milestone planning to help with prioritisation to build a MVP (Minimum Viable Product). For example defining the milestones for the goals:

Building basic infrastructure pipelines

Running a tracer bullets through the infrastructure to rapidly establish the path to production

Sharing the milestones and supporting them with the backlog of epics and stories

Finally establish the ways of working to work in a similar way to how typical cross-functional application teams operate in terms of team profile, ways of working and engineering practices.

Three key lessons I learned during my time as a Project Lead encouraging a product mindset were:

Bring the team on-board with the IaP mindset by sharing real examples

Establishing a vision, goals and milestones and defining stories to achieve them

Establish a cross-functional team that is outcome driven and uses automation

In summary

There are many ways that we can encourage a product mindset being applied to software infrastructure development and get people on board with IaP. Using a suitable metaphor like the train and paved road encourages the right kind of thinking around how developers can build products for other developers. Helping the team find a place to start by working with them to establish a vision and goals is also a critical success factor. The recommendations above should help you meet the challenges of instilling product thinking and adopting this approach is one way of delivering IaP.

Credits: Thanks to Kief Morris, Andrew Harmel-Law and Julian Holmes for their advice and support in building this content!