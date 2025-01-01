What is XConf?
XConf is our annual technology event created by technologists for technologists who care deeply about software and its impact on the world.
Thoughtworkers and guest presenters share how technologists and business leaders foster growth, collaboration and innovation to make an impact on clients, society and the tech industry. Explore the highlight videos, talks and regional event spotlights below to get a sense of what it is like to attend XConf.
XConf 2024 events
Past keynote speakers
Rebecca Parsons
CTO – Emerita, Thoughtworks (Alum)
Martin Fowler
Chief Scientist, Thoughtworks
Emily Gorcenski
Head of Data Europe, Thoughtworks
Zhihao (Z) Lin
Managing Director, Artificial Intelligence, Temasek