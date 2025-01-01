Enable javascript in your browser for better experience. Need to know to enable it? Go here.
What is XConf?

XConf is our annual technology event created by technologists for technologists who care deeply about software and its impact on the world.
 

Thoughtworkers and guest presenters share how technologists and business leaders foster growth, collaboration and innovation to make an impact on clients, society and the tech industry. Explore the highlight videos, talks and regional event spotlights below to get a sense of what it is like to attend XConf.

XConf 2024 events

Barcelona view

XConf Europe

Barcelona,
September 19
Watch the recordings
Singapore city view

XConf APAC

Singapore,
October 25
Watch the recordings
Ho Chi Minh City skyline

XConf APAC

Ho Chi Minh City, November 1
Watch the recordings
São Paulo city view

XConf América Latina

São Paulo or online, 
November 9
Watch the recording
Bangalore view

XConf India

Bangalore,
November 22
Watch the recordings

Past keynote speakers

Rebecca Parsons

Rebecca Parsons

 

CTO – Emerita, Thoughtworks (Alum)

Martin Fowler

Martin Fowler

 

Chief Scientist, Thoughtworks

Emily Gorcenski

Emily Gorcenski

 

Head of Data Europe, Thoughtworks

Zhihao (Z) Lin

Zhihao (Z) Lin

 

Managing Director, Artificial Intelligence, Temasek

 

Featured XConf 2024 talks

Unlocking Backstage's potential

Building data mesh on DataBricks and Azure for a large manufacturing company

How to measure your software's impact on the planet

