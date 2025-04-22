Conferencias y eventos

Enable javascript in your browser for better experience. Need to know to enable it? Go here.
Thoughtworks is a global technology consultancy that delivers extraordinary impact by blending design, engineering and AI expertise. We are proud to host and sponsor a wide range of events across the globe.

 

We believe in sharing what we learn, and regularly participate in thought-leadership panels, hackathons, technology conferences and meet-ups. Whether virtual or in-person, we look forward to welcoming you.

Featured event

Event
AWS Summits | April – June 2025
At AWS Summits 2025, our technology leaders and Subject Matter Experts (SMEs) will showcase cutting-edge solutions that accelerate digital transformation, drive AI-first innovation, and help you build a future-ready business.
Up next
AWS Summit London | April 30
Upcoming events
AWS Summit Singapore
May 29
AWS Summit Sydney
June 4-5
AWS Summit Hamburg
June 5
Join the events

XConf


XConf is our annual technology event created by technologists for technologists who care deeply about software and its impact on the world. Explore the highlight videos, talks and regional event spotlights below to get a sense of what it is like to attend XConf.

Learn more about XConf in your region

Eventos insignia

Technology Radar Vol.32 webinar

The Technology Radar isn’t just any tech report, it's a distillation of real-world tech experiences, hard-won learnings, and game-changing trends gathered from Thoughtworkers worldwide. Our technologists will dive deep into some of the most interesting things that will feature in the upcoming volume. 

Watch the recording

Thoughtworks Live

Thoughtworks Live is an event series designed especially for senior executives at the intersection of business and technology. Our sessions are carefully curated to explore success strategies for the future and discuss how to take advantage of the infinite possibilities created by the exponential advancements in technology.

Learn more

Próximos eventos

  • April 22 to 25, 2025
    In person
    India
    Great International Developer Summit (GIDS) 2025
    GIDS is Asia’s biggest and longest running polyglot software conference and expo that brings together software practitioners to learn and share their knowledge and experiences. Thoughtworks has been a proud sponsor and participant at the conference for many years now. This year, leaders from Thoughtworks will be sharing their insights at the conference.
    Register now
  • April 30, 2025
    In person
    Thailand
    Technology Radar Vol. 32 | Beyond the hype: Practical insights into the future of software development
    Join us for an insightful deep dive into the future of software development with Thoughtworks Technology Radar Volume 32. In this engaging tech talk, we'll move beyond the buzzwords and explore the practical implications of emerging trends, tools and technologies highlighted in the latest Radar. Our expert speakers, Chakrit Riddhagni and Rachanee Saengkrajai, will provide real-world perspectives and actionable insights on how these technologies are shaping the way we build software today and tomorrow.
    Sign up now
  • May 5 to 6, 2025
    Hybrid
    Germany
    Automotive Masterminds
    Thoughtworks is partnering with Automotive Masterminds. Staged under the motto "From crisis to competitive edge: The new automotive playbook", the hybrid management conference brings together the masterminds of the automotive industry.
    Register here
  • May 8, 2025
    In person
    Vietnam
    How to let Microservices…fail successfully!
    This talk explores the critical considerations and potential pitfalls in adopting microservices architectures. Learn about common challenges and strategies to avoid negative outcomes in your implementation.
    Sign up now
  • May 13, 2025
    Online
    Global
    Winning the loyalty game: Gen AI, personalization and what really works
    Customer expectations are shifting, making loyalty harder to secure. Today’s consumers want personalized experiences, but brands must strike the right balance between customization and transparency. At the same time, traditional loyalty programs are evolving, with Gen Z prioritizing exclusivity and purpose over simple point-based rewards. AI is also reshaping engagement, offering new ways to enhance customer relationships while maintaining a human touch. Join us for a one-hour webinar where industry experts will share insights, real-world examples, and strategies to help brands build lasting customer connections.
    Register now!
  • June 4 to 5, 2025
    In person
    Netherlands
    DELIVER Europe
    DELIVER Europe, the leading matchmaking event for retail and supply chain leaders, will take place on June 4-5, 2025, in Amsterdam. Celebrating its 10th anniversary, the event will connect 1,100+ senior retail executives with 150+ innovative suppliers through targeted meetings and industry talks. Thoughtworks will be present, engaging in discussions on the future of logistics, retail and sustainability.
    Learn more

There are currently no events available. Please check back later or select a different region for other online events. 