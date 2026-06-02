From search to understanding



Agentic commerce is rapidly reshaping how customers discover, evaluate and purchase products. While much of the conversation focuses on the potential of AI-driven experiences, far less attention has been given to the architectural, operational and data foundations required to deliver them at scale.



This whitepaper explores how retailers can evolve beyond static search bars, filters and linear customer journeys to build adaptive, intent-aware discovery systems that continuously respond to customer context and behavior, while maintaining control of the customer relationship. Moving toward fluid commerce requires more than conversational interfaces or incremental search improvements. It demands a shift from rigid discovery funnels to dynamic, real-time interactions powered by coordinated, specialized AI agents and intelligent orchestration layers.

Retailers already possess critical structural advantages: rich first-party data, deep category expertise and established customer trust. This paper examines how organizations can operationalize those strengths through modern discovery architectures, adaptive experience layers and AI-powered decisioning systems designed for the next generation of digital commerce.