Most enterprise AI agent failures don't announce themselves as failures: the agent may have seemingly completed its task successfully; its output might be coherent and consistent with its instructions and it appears technically correct.

And yet to anyone with even just a few years inside the organization, it's clear something is wrong — maybe not at the level of logic, but certainly at the level of judgment. It's not so much that it's incorrect, more that it just doesn't make any sense in the context of the organization.

A documented case makes this concrete. An operations agent configured with a company's approval hierarchy kept routing procurement requests to two directors who had left the company. The routing logic was correct; it matched what had been encoded. But the encoding was months out of date. Requests sat unread for weeks. Nobody connected the backlog to the agent because there was no visible failure, just silent degradation invisible until it became impossible to ignore.

Practitioners are calling this intent debt: the gap between what an agent is explicitly told and what it needs to know to act with sound organizational judgment. This is distinct from hallucination — the issue is not what the system fabricates, but what it was never given the means to know. What's more, the industry's response to it has produced one of the most important architectural shifts in enterprise AI towards what’s being called an ‘agent unconscious’.