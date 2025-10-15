Why context engineering is like teaching AI to skip stones

In AI there’s a term that’s critical: context window. It refers to the limit of information a model can “remember” or process at once. You may have noticed the context window when interacting with artificial intelligence systems: after a while, it starts going rogue — hallucinating, contradicting itself or suggesting things that clash with what it told you just a few lines earlier. When that happens, you’ve hit its context window wall. This is precisely why context engineering — the art of structuring and routing context so models can reason effectively without overloading or drifting — has become more and more discussed in recent months.

Even with today’s larger context windows — and tools like the Knowledge Graph Memory MCP server, mem0, Neo4j or Letta, which are still early attempts at memory — the challenge remains: scaling context without losing control.

In domains like BFSI (banking, financial services and insurance), where precision and auditability matter as much as intelligence, we need compliance-aware orchestration. The way we structure and engineer context will determine how close we can come to producing reliable, regulation-aligned outcomes from a single prompt.

The challenge of context

Ask today’s best LLM to walk through a 40-step compliance process; by step 20, it may contradict itself or “forget” prior constraints. That’s the context window wall in action.

Developers patch this today with tricks: chunking long documents into bite-sized pieces, using vector search to pull in relevant snippets or chaining prompts to “remind” the model of earlier steps. These workarounds help, but they’re brittle — one wrong retrieval and the model loses the plot.

Common sense tells us that building an entire app in one prompt is still out of reach — but it’s also the logical horizon of where contextual AI is heading: toward systems that can reason, assemble and refine without human patchwork.

Whether this level of autonomy is achievable — or even desirable — is still an open question. What’s clear, however, is the direction of travel: the path toward it demands that AI systems gain a far deeper grasp of context.

Not just more data, but the right structure of relationships — the ability to trace how a change in one component affects another, maintain dynamic links between data, logic and compliance rules and reshape those connections as situations evolve.

In other words, the AI would need to reason not just about what to build, but how every part fits together — from user intent to regulatory constraint.

The right context at the right time

This is more than just having context; it’s about having the right parts of the right context at the right time. It should be grounded in solid knowledge but flexible enough to adapt while doing.

By solid knowledge, I mean the verified and traceable facts that don’t shift with every interaction — these are things like regulatory frameworks, validated data models and institutional logic. Flexibility, meanwhile, lies in how these are applied: dynamically recombining them as user intent, data inputs or compliance constraints evolve in real time.

That balance — between stability and adaptability — is the ultimate goal. And as part of our financial services innovation team at Thoughtworks, we’re making significant progress toward it.

Of course, there’s a lot we can do at the level of the prompt — it’s where we can provide context and information to the model. However, this only gets us so far. The more fundamental challenge we face when dealing with particularly complex and multifaceted tasks is the model’s limited capacity to hold and apply complex context over time.

Even a perfect prompt will hit a wall if the model can’t retain what it has already built. Ask it for a stock market analysis app, and at first it scaffolds a few components — but soon it forgets variable names, loses track of dependencies and overwrites its own logic. The architecture collapses under the weight of its forgotten context.





In short, the challenge isn’t more context. It’s better context selection.

Good context and bad context

In AI terms, bad context is like handing a model every PDF your company has ever produced and expecting a sharp answer. Good context is giving the model only the sections of documents relevant to the question — for example, the policy paragraphs and the latest rate sheet that contain the necessary information — so it can reason effectively without wading through everything. This is where vector search, knowledge graphs and retrieval-augmented generation (RAG) play a role: they filter the haystack so the AI sees only the right needles.

Vector search is great for pulling the closest match, but it can drown in ambiguity — “interest rate” could mean mortgage, deposit or credit card APR. Graphs shine here: they bring structure, connecting rate → product → regulation. And RAG brings it together, helping the model output accurate responses.

In practice, we often blend the three approaches to get the best of each:

Embeddings capture fuzzy meaning: they let the AI understand that “interest rate” in one document can relate to “APR” or “loan rate” in another, even if the wording differs.

Graphs provide hard structure: they encode explicit relationships, connecting a rate to a specific product, regulation or policy, so the AI doesn’t make wild guesses.

RAG (retrieval-augmented generation) ties it all together, allowing the model to generate fluent answers while staying grounded in the selected context.

By combining embeddings for semantic understanding, graphs for precise connections and RAG for coherent reasoning, the AI can answer complex questions efficiently and accurately.

Learning how to skip stones

When my son was six, I taught him to skip stones across the water — “hacer patitos,” as we call it in Argentina. As an adult, I can explain the physics behind it: the equation for lift, the role of angular momentum (spin) and the release angle. The more spin, the more skips. Simple, right?

But does a six-year-old need a full scientific breakdown to throw a stone?



If I gave this note to my kid would it have him skipping stones?