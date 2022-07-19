XConf Europe 2022 - Recap

Insights drawn from industry experience

While community and atmosphere are undeniably important when discussing conferences, the success of XConf ultimately stems from the talks. Every agenda — always packed with intriguing titles — promises a wealth of insight built on the experiences of technologists working in many different types of roles and on very different projects.

In Manchester, the keynote from Asim Hussain exemplified exactly what XConf is all about — a frank look at some of the challenges technologists need to address, with a clear and ultimately hopeful exploration of the tactics, tools, and approaches, we can use collectively to address them. Hussain is the Green Cloud Advocacy Lead at Microsoft and Executive Director of the Green Software Foundation; his keynote explored the environmental impact of software, with a focus on the challenges of measuring carbon emissions. He highlighted the Green Software Foundation’s Software Carbon Intensity (SCI) specification, which is intended to not only build an industry consensus around carbon emission metrics, but also to help guide actions to minimize the environmental impact of our software.

Elsewhere, the diverse range of talks throughout the day provided delegates with a chance to take a peek at the incredibly broad range of work being done by both Thoughtworkers and clients. It also offered a snapshot of some of the key issues technologists are wrangling with today: from machine learning and explainability (in a talk from Concha Labra) to modernizing a legacy estate (Barry Postma), and data privacy through cryptography (Katharine Jarmul), each talk demonstrated how personal experiences can help solve more universal problems.

“XConf was a wild experience!" said Cat Morris, a Business Analyst. "It was amazing getting to meet so many fascinating and groundbreaking Thoughtworkers from across Europe, and another thing altogether to be able to share a stage with them. There was an incredible variety of people speaking - from deeply technical AI and data experts, to supremely talented QAs and non-technical folks (like me!) who were embraced with open arms."

Cat delivered a talk in the afternoon titled “CEOs don’t care about your infra projects: Why they should and how to make them.” It was, she explains, about her experience working with clients in recent years.

"It was about how important it is for business stakeholders to care about what infrastructure projects are happening in their organization, as infrastructure is fundamental to all other aspects of software delivery," she said. "After giving the talk in Madrid, I had an awesome conversation with a developer who was interested in taking on the tech product owner role in their team. We were able to share war stories and discuss what worked and what didn’t for them. These impromptu conversations would never happen without XConf!"