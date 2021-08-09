(Remote) Design Sprints, five insights to apply

Illustration III - It's not just about the tech and process but about the people. Set up to learn as a team.

In our remote settings, we held one-on-one calls with all participants to ensure they trust the process, technology and facilitator. By doing this we were able to resolve concerns and create the groundwork for active participation. In such calls, you can also conduct research on the topic.

While doing essential tech checks a week before the sprint was important, we learned that enabling the group to feel comfortable with the technology was a much bigger lever to improve the Design Sprint. It doesn’t matter which digital whiteboard you use for a Design Sprint; it’s more important to adjust to the group’s tech-savviness level (which can vary in all directions nowadays).

Once we are in the sprint, team building works for us remotely as well as it does in person. We include aspects of team building and daily check-ins and check-outs in the sprint process. We also start with agile retrospectives from the first day. This way, we learn together and adapt to the team and organization. Instead of checking in with individual participants at the coffee machine, we can just send a chat message or set up a quick call in between. Therefore, the activities of the sprint adjust to the needs of the group, and not the other way around. Sometimes, it’s also about scheduling nothing or letting good conversations run over. Still, towards the end of the process, it’s clear that we extensively talk about the next steps, action points, who takes care of them, and make sure that there is clarity about the team’s future ways of working.

The benefits of doing such activities is to support the team building and laying the foundation for the mid-term success of the project.

2. The more perspectives, the better

We include as many perspectives as possible.

On the core team level: Apart from only having facilitators and designers in a sprint, we found that developers are beneficial here as well. Including them helps us to combine all elements smartly and ask the team's right questions to decide, making sure that we come up with desirable, feasible, and viable solutions that are also valuable. For any prototype that needs to be close to an actual product (or using emerging technologies such as VR/MR or blockchain), we found that it is good to add even more developers to (follow-up) sprints and start rapid prototyping.

On a stakeholder level: We include perspectives from different stakeholders by leveraging lightning talks and end-user interview sessions for expert input. Arguably, additional research beforehand helps you, as a facilitator, to understand the nuances of the domain and ask the right questions and create depth to move the group in the right direction.

The benefits we saw here is that we formed better hypotheses, (in)validated the most riskiest hypotheses early on and, again, established ownership across the board.

3. Co-deliver, coach, and grow people

We found value in taking everybody along and making sure that everybody is more capable afterwards. Why are we doing certain things? We explain and share some background, and make our reasoning explicit. How to conduct user testing? We give people a framework, let them watch how we do interviews, encourage them to do user testing themselves, and then give concrete feedback on how they can improve them the next time (Illustration IV). This process feels empowering, especially as you have to do many interviews and directly feel the improvement one interview at a time. And it stays as a skill they use to drive the product development further. Do people wonder how to take the project forward? How to navigate internal organization needs? Be there to support and bring in various perspectives.

Nurturing those aspects we found are often vital to the sustainability and overall success of the project. Once you’re gone again, it’s up to the people to drive it further.