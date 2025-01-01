Enable javascript in your browser for better experience. Need to know to enable it? Go here.
Close

Looking after our people

Careers Back

 

The benefits of being a Thoughtworker

 

At Thoughtworks, you will work in a dynamic environment as part of a vibrant community of diverse and passionate technologists who make extraordinary impact.

 

We offer thoughtful, well-rounded benefits to support your personal and professional development goals and your health and wellbeing. Benefits packages are periodically reviewed to provide the best work experience, ensuring everyone is supported on their journey with us.

Be a lifelong learner
Be a lifelong learner

Be a lifelong learner

To support your continued learning, you’ll be paired with a Performance Partner. You'll also receive two paid days of training leave and an annual personal development budget to attend training or conferences and spend on books, publications and technology to help you keep up to date with the latest tech trends and industry knowledge.

Lead a healthy lifestyle
Lead a healthy lifestyle

Lead a healthy lifestyle

With your health and wellbeing in mind, you’ll receive a wellness benefit of $45 per month to for activities that support your wellbeing such as gym memberships, nutrition sessions or even painting classes. We also offer discounts for private healthcare. We understand that life is a series of peaks and valleys. To help you get through difficult times, we offer 'Uprise' a free confidential digital wellbeing and coaching service to you and members of your family.

Supporting Inclusivity & Diversity
Supporting Inclusivity & Diversity

Supporting Inclusivity & Diversity

Diversity in thought is what makes us better technologists, and we’re loud and proud of our commitment to building a diverse and inclusive community. Thoughtworks Australia is WGEA’s Employer of Choice for Gender Equality for the 13th time. We also offer a ‘Transition in the Workplace’ initiative to provide trans and gender diverse employees access to up to 20 days paid transition leave alongside additional support, resources and privacy.

Supporting young families
Supporting young families

Supporting young families

Welcoming a new family member is a special time. So to give you more time to adjust and welcome your newest member(s), we offer 18 weeks paid leave to primary carers including continued superannuation contribution for up to 12 months so you don’t miss out on saving up for your future. We also offer secondary carers 4 weeks paid leave.
long term incentive
long term incentive

Long Term Investment Plan (LTI)

All permanent Thoughtworks employees at the Lead grade level and above are eligible to participate in Thoughtworks Long-term Incentive program. The program is designed to align employee financial rewards with the long term success of the company. Subject to approval by the Board of Directors, all eligible employees (with the exception of stock option recipients) will be granted Stock Appreciation Rights (SARs) in the next grant cycle following their hire date. 

 

Unlike stock options, there is no right to purchase shares and participants do not pay an exercise price. Instead, participants receive the amount equal to the excess (if any) of the Fair Market Value (FMV) of one share of Common Stock on the date of a liquidity event over the “Base Price”. Unless otherwise set by the Board, the Base Price will be equal to the greater of the FMV of one share of Common Stock at the time of grant or the FMV as of January 1 of each year.

Perks

 

Communications allowance
 

Up to $165 per month which covers both internet, mobile and/or tablet data plan. How you split it is completely up to you.

 

Also as a one-off benefit, you can:
 

  • upgrade your home internet: home installation costs to the value of $200. 
  • purchase a new laptop bag: up to the value of $150
  • get new laptop accessories: up to the value of $200 (each time you receive a new laptop)

Extras

 

In addition to the above benefits, we also offer the following :
 

  • Activities organised by the social club in each city
  • Catered lunches across the Brisbane, Melbourne and Sydney offices
  • Hybrid working
  • Team away days, where Thoughtworkers from different offices in ANZ come together for a weekend to connect, exchange knowledge, get inspired and have fun 
  • A fully-stocked kitchen 
  • Special employee pricing on Apple products 
  • Ability to salary sacrifice laptops, tablets & mobile phones. We also offer novated lease options on electric vehicles.
  • Ability to host & run Meetups from the office
  • Additional sick leave, carer’s leave and loyalty leave entitlements which build with tenure

Ready to take on a new role?

Join us

Thoughtworks acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the land where we work and live, and their continued connection to Country. We pay our respects to Elders past and present. Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples were the world's first scientists, technologists, engineers and mathematicians. We celebrate the stories, culture and traditions of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Elders of all communities who also work and live on this land. 

 

As a company, we invite Thoughtworkers to be actively engaged in advancing reconciliation and strengthen their solidarity with the First Peoples of Australia. Since 2019, we have been working with Reconciliation Australia to formalize our commitment and take meaningful action to advance reconciliation. We invite you to review our Reconciliation Action Plan.