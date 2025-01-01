The benefits of being a Thoughtworker
At Thoughtworks, you will work in a dynamic environment as part of a vibrant community of diverse and passionate technologists who make extraordinary impact.
We offer thoughtful, well-rounded benefits to support your personal and professional development goals and your health and wellbeing. Benefits packages are periodically reviewed to provide the best work experience, ensuring everyone is supported on their journey with us.
Be a lifelong learner
To support your continued learning, you’ll be paired with a Performance Partner. You'll also receive two paid days of training leave and an annual personal development budget to attend training or conferences and spend on books, publications and technology to help you keep up to date with the latest tech trends and industry knowledge.
Lead a healthy lifestyle
With your health and wellbeing in mind, you’ll receive a wellness benefit of $45 per month to for activities that support your wellbeing such as gym memberships, nutrition sessions or even painting classes. We also offer discounts for private healthcare. We understand that life is a series of peaks and valleys. To help you get through difficult times, we offer 'Uprise' a free confidential digital wellbeing and coaching service to you and members of your family.
Supporting Inclusivity & Diversity
Diversity in thought is what makes us better technologists, and we’re loud and proud of our commitment to building a diverse and inclusive community. Thoughtworks Australia is WGEA’s Employer of Choice for Gender Equality for the 13th time. We also offer a ‘Transition in the Workplace’ initiative to provide trans and gender diverse employees access to up to 20 days paid transition leave alongside additional support, resources and privacy.
Supporting young families
Long Term Investment Plan (LTI)
All permanent Thoughtworks employees at the Lead grade level and above are eligible to participate in Thoughtworks Long-term Incentive program. The program is designed to align employee financial rewards with the long term success of the company. Subject to approval by the Board of Directors, all eligible employees (with the exception of stock option recipients) will be granted Stock Appreciation Rights (SARs) in the next grant cycle following their hire date.
Unlike stock options, there is no right to purchase shares and participants do not pay an exercise price. Instead, participants receive the amount equal to the excess (if any) of the Fair Market Value (FMV) of one share of Common Stock on the date of a liquidity event over the “Base Price”. Unless otherwise set by the Board, the Base Price will be equal to the greater of the FMV of one share of Common Stock at the time of grant or the FMV as of January 1 of each year.
Perks
Communications allowance
Up to $165 per month which covers both internet, mobile and/or tablet data plan. How you split it is completely up to you.
Also as a one-off benefit, you can:
- upgrade your home internet: home installation costs to the value of $200.
- purchase a new laptop bag: up to the value of $150
- get new laptop accessories: up to the value of $200 (each time you receive a new laptop)
Extras
In addition to the above benefits, we also offer the following :
- Activities organised by the social club in each city
- Catered lunches across the Brisbane, Melbourne and Sydney offices
- Hybrid working
- Team away days, where Thoughtworkers from different offices in ANZ come together for a weekend to connect, exchange knowledge, get inspired and have fun
- A fully-stocked kitchen
- Special employee pricing on Apple products
- Ability to salary sacrifice laptops, tablets & mobile phones. We also offer novated lease options on electric vehicles.
- Ability to host & run Meetups from the office
- Additional sick leave, carer’s leave and loyalty leave entitlements which build with tenure